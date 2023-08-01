 Skip navigation
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: George Pickens
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
MLB: New York Mets at Houston Astros
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline

nbc_yahoo_hestonkjerstad_230731.jpg
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
nbc_yahoo_stevenmatz_230731.jpg
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
nbc_yahoo_amedrosario_230731.jpg
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sammy
Peralta

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
White Sox activate Tim Anderson in flurry of moves
All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson returned to the White Sox, part of a flurry of moves by the sputtering ballclub.
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the NL West-leading Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani. He celebrates with a 1-hitter, 2 homers
Los Angeles Angels Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Angels going for it with Ohtani, acquire pitchers Giolito, López from White Sox for prospects
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol takes blame for team’s struggles