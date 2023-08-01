Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: George Pickens
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: George Pickens
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
NFL
Date
MLB
Chicago White Sox
Sammy Peralta
SP
Sammy
Peralta
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
White Sox activate Tim Anderson in flurry of moves
All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson returned to the White Sox, part of a flurry of moves by the sputtering ballclub.
Sammy Peralta
CWS
Relief Pitcher
White Sox recall LHP Sammy Peralta on Thursday
Sammy Peralta
CWS
Relief Pitcher
White Sox option LHP Peralta back to Triple-A
Sammy Peralta
CWS
Relief Pitcher
White Sox call up lefty Sammy Peralta on Tuesday
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the NL West-leading Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani. He celebrates with a 1-hitter, 2 homers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Los Angeles Angels Postseason Betting Odds
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Angels going for it with Ohtani, acquire pitchers Giolito, López from White Sox for prospects
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol takes blame for team’s struggles
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad