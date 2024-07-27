 Skip navigation
Carlos Estevez Los Angeles Angels
Phillies land 2023 All-Star closer Carlos Estévez from Angels for pitching prospects
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Miami Marlins
Struggling Yankees acquire Jazz Chisholm Jr. from Marlins for 3 minor leaguers
2024 U.S. Junior Amateur
Nebraska tough: Trevor Gutschewski makes USGA history in U.S. Junior win

nbc_golf_3mround3hl_240727.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 3
nbc_nas_boothcamindy_240727.jpg
Booth Cam: Burton, Letarte, Allen call Indy
nbc_golf_junioramateurchip_240727.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Finals

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Carlos Estevez Los Angeles Angels
Phillies land 2023 All-Star closer Carlos Estévez from Angels for pitching prospects
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Miami Marlins
Struggling Yankees acquire Jazz Chisholm Jr. from Marlins for 3 minor leaguers
2024 U.S. Junior Amateur
Nebraska tough: Trevor Gutschewski makes USGA history in U.S. Junior win

nbc_golf_3mround3hl_240727.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 3
nbc_nas_boothcamindy_240727.jpg
Booth Cam: Burton, Letarte, Allen call Indy
nbc_golf_junioramateurchip_240727.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Finals

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Samuel
Aldegheri

Carlos Estevez Los Angeles Angels
Phillies land 2023 All-Star closer Carlos Estévez from Angels for pitching prospects
The Phillies dealt breakout prospects George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri for Estévez, who has a streak of 18 straight scoreless innings.
