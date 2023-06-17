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WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
Nia Coffey hits late 3-pointer in the Lynx’s 88-84 win over the Mercury
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights
Dorofeyev scores in OT to give Golden Knights 3-2 win over Ducks and 3-2 series lead
WNBA: New York Liberty at Portland Fire
Sarah Ashlee Barker makes putback before buzzer and the Fire beat the Liberty 98-96 for 1st win

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HLs: Lynx storm back to beat Mercury
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HLs: Fire secure first win of season vs. Liberty
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Harper after Game 5: ‘Just being myself’

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MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
Nia Coffey hits late 3-pointer in the Lynx’s 88-84 win over the Mercury
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights
Dorofeyev scores in OT to give Golden Knights 3-2 win over Ducks and 3-2 series lead
WNBA: New York Liberty at Portland Fire
Sarah Ashlee Barker makes putback before buzzer and the Fire beat the Liberty 98-96 for 1st win

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_minphx_260512.jpg
HLs: Lynx storm back to beat Mercury
nbc_wnba_nylvpor_260512.jpg
HLs: Fire secure first win of season vs. Liberty
nbc_nba_harperpostgameintv_260512.jpg
Harper after Game 5: ‘Just being myself’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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