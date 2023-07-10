 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gibson Pyle (W).jpg
Gibson Pyle Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Daniil Medvedev
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 10th
Chauncey Bowens (W).jpg
Chauncey Bowens Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hullfinalrd_230709.jpg
Hull offers excitement on final day of USWO
nbc_golf_sales_deloitteround4_230709.jpg
Best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_corpuzintv_230709.jpg
USWO win a ‘dream come true’ for Corpuz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gibson Pyle (W).jpg
Gibson Pyle Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Daniil Medvedev
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 10th
Chauncey Bowens (W).jpg
Chauncey Bowens Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hullfinalrd_230709.jpg
Hull offers excitement on final day of USWO
nbc_golf_sales_deloitteround4_230709.jpg
Best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_corpuzintv_230709.jpg
USWO win a ‘dream come true’ for Corpuz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBMiami MarlinsSean Reynolds

Sean
Reynolds

St. Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins
Marlins send rookie pitcher Eury Pérez back to minors, recall RHP Sean Reynolds
Pérez has pitched to a 2.36 ERA in 11 starts this season for Miami.
  • Sean Reynolds
    MIA Relief Pitcher
    Marlins officially promote RHP Sean Reynolds
  • Sean Reynolds
    MIA Relief Pitcher
    Report: Marlins calling up RHP Sean Reynolds
  • Sean Reynolds
    MIA Relief Pitcher
    Marlins option Sean Reynolds to Double-A Pensacola
  • Sean Reynolds
    MIA Relief Pitcher
    Marlins select contract of Sean Reynolds Thursday
Marlins CF Jonathan Davis to have surgery on meniscus in right knee
Cardinals place Adam Wainwright, Andrew Knizner on injured list
Marlins center fielder Davis is carted off the field with an apparent knee injury
Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. back on injured list, this time with oblique strain
Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman will participate in Home Run Derby at All-Star Game
MLB Best Bets, July 3: Orioles, Marlins, Twins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,