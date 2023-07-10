Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Gibson Pyle Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 10th
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Chauncey Bowens Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Top Clips
Hull offers excitement on final day of USWO
Best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Women’s Open
USWO win a ‘dream come true’ for Corpuz
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Gibson Pyle Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 10th
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Chauncey Bowens Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Top Clips
Hull offers excitement on final day of USWO
Best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Women’s Open
USWO win a ‘dream come true’ for Corpuz
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Miami Marlins
Sean Reynolds
SR
Sean
Reynolds
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Marlins send rookie pitcher Eury Pérez back to minors, recall RHP Sean Reynolds
Pérez has pitched to a 2.36 ERA in 11 starts this season for Miami.
Sean Reynolds
MIA
Relief Pitcher
Marlins officially promote RHP Sean Reynolds
Sean Reynolds
MIA
Relief Pitcher
Report: Marlins calling up RHP Sean Reynolds
Sean Reynolds
MIA
Relief Pitcher
Marlins option Sean Reynolds to Double-A Pensacola
Sean Reynolds
MIA
Relief Pitcher
Marlins select contract of Sean Reynolds Thursday
Marlins CF Jonathan Davis to have surgery on meniscus in right knee
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cardinals place Adam Wainwright, Andrew Knizner on injured list
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Marlins center fielder Davis is carted off the field with an apparent knee injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. back on injured list, this time with oblique strain
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman will participate in Home Run Derby at All-Star Game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Best Bets, July 3: Orioles, Marlins, Twins
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Close Ad