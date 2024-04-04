Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck weekend schedule at Martinsville
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Saves and Steals: Foley emerges in Detroit
Basketball Pickups: Dyson Daniels playing well since return
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Is Edey the clear men's MOP bet?
Evaluating women's Final Four best bets
Diggs trade has 'big time' impact on AFC market
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck weekend schedule at Martinsville
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Saves and Steals: Foley emerges in Detroit
Basketball Pickups: Dyson Daniels playing well since return
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Is Edey the clear men's MOP bet?
Evaluating women's Final Four best bets
Diggs trade has 'big time' impact on AFC market
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLB
MLB
Kansas City Royals
Steven Cruz
Steven
Cruz
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Royals acquire LHP Taylor from Red Sox for SS Mondesi
The Royals acquired left-hander Josh Taylor from the Red Sox for shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and an additional player.
Steven Cruz
KC
Relief Pitcher
Royals ship three more out of big league camp
Steven Cruz
KC
Relief Pitcher
Steven Cruz strikes out four as opener vs. White Sox
Steven Cruz
KC
Relief Pitcher
Royals call-up RHP Steven Cruz on Tuesday
Steven Cruz
KC
Relief Pitcher
Royals receive Steven Cruz in Michael Taylor trade
Steven Cruz
KC
Relief Pitcher
Steven Cruz and Evan Fisk heading to Royals
Saves and Steals: Foley emerges in Detroit
Mixing It Up: Shane Bieber change-up, Logan Gilbert cutter, and more
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Voters reject stadium tax for Royals and Chiefs
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
KC residents vote on a new stadium tax that could determine the future for Chiefs and Royals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: April 1
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
Main Event Tracker: Week 1 review
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
