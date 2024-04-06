 Skip navigation
Top News

SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Austin Forkner face closeup eyes.JPG
Austin Forkner undergoes Lasik surgery six weeks after Arlington Supercross crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying
Martinsville Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins the pole
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
Kyle Larson wins the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville

Top Clips

nbc_horse_monroviastakes_240406.jpg
AG Bullet races to Monravia Stakes win
nbc_golf_valerotexasrd3_240406.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_valeroholeoutsrd3_240406.jpg
Highlights: Best hole outs from Texas Open Rd. 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBMiami MarlinsValente Bellozo

Valente
Bellozo

Pirates Hunter Stratton Jason Delay
Rowdy Tellez homers as the Pirates beat the Marlins 9-7 in 10 innings for 4-game series sweep
Nick Gordon tied it for Miami in the ninth before Pittsburgh won it in the 10th.
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Buying in on Brendan
The Replacements: Are Ezequiel Duran, Jake McCarthy, and Willi Castro worth adding?
Saves and Steals: Jason Foley emerges in Detroit
Mixing It Up: Shane Bieber change-up, Logan Gilbert cutter, and more
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: April 1
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Main Event Tracker: Week 1 review