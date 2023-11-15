 Skip navigation
MLBKansas City RoyalsWill Klein

Will
Klein

Bobby Witt JR - Royals.jpg
MLB Team Roundup: Kansas City Royals
Matthew Pouliot looks at the Royals’ 106-loss season and what’s in store for Bobby Witt. Jr and Cole Ragans next year.
Fantasy Baseball State of the Union: Outfield
MLB Team Roundup: Texas Rangers
MLB Team Roundup: Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Team Roundup: Philadelphia Phillies
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Fantasy Baseball State of the Union: Catcher
MLB Team Roundup: Houston Astros