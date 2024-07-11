 Skip navigation
David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Saturday NASCAR schedule at the Chicago Street Race
12011350.jpg
2025 All-American Hylton Stubbs Commits to the Miami Hurricanes

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicagov2_240704.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series takes to Chicago Street Course
nbc_golf_gc_letfinalrdhl_240705.jpg
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
nbc_golf_jdclr2hl_240705.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Saturday NASCAR schedule at the Chicago Street Race
12011350.jpg
2025 All-American Hylton Stubbs Commits to the Miami Hurricanes

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicagov2_240704.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series takes to Chicago Street Course
nbc_golf_gc_letfinalrdhl_240705.jpg
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
nbc_golf_jdclr2hl_240705.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Yilber Diaz

Yilber
Diaz

nbc_roto_addholdropsite_240703.jpg
07:22
Add, Hold, Drop: Time to move on from Montgomery
Eric Samulski breaks down what players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including Twins 3B Jose Miranda, Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello, and Diamondback’s pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Betting on Brooks
Buyer’s Market: Fantasy Baseball trade and waiver wire targets
Saves and Steals: Mid-season closer rankings
Mixing It Up: Brandon Pfaadt’s Curve, Who is David Festa?
July MLB Team Power Rankings: Phillies rise to the top, Astros and Mets gaining ground
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Christian Scott returns, Davis Daniel and Jose Miranda emerge