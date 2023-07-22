New provisional pole-sitter for Race 1

Romain Grosejan bumped David Malukas from the top of the scoring pylon at Iowa halfway through qualifying.

The Andretti Autosport driver will be starting much lower in Sudnay’s race after dropping off significantly on his second lap. But Grosjean, whose status beyond this season remains uncertain, will have a strong starting spot for today.

“I had a big moment in Turn 3 on the second lap,” Grosjean told NBC Sports’ Kevin Lee. “It’s great to be fast in qualifying, but I think mainly we have a good race car.”