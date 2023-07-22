 Skip navigation
Top News

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 18
Jonas Vingegaard wraps up repeat Tour de France title marked by historic dominance
derrick_henry.jpg
2023 Tennessee Titans Fantasy Preview
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 5 Cam Hart, fifth-year cornerback, coming off another shoulder injury

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage20finish_230722.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 20 finish
nbc_golf_pgabarracudachamprd2ehl_230721__167825.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_girlsjuniorsemis_230721.jpg
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Champ., semis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
New provisional pole-sitter for Race 1

Romain Grosejan bumped David Malukas from atop the scoring pylon at Iowa halfway through qualifying.

Updated 

Romain Grosejan bumped David Malukas from the top of the scoring pylon at Iowa halfway through qualifying.

The Andretti Autosport driver will be starting much lower in Sudnay’s race after dropping off significantly on his second lap. But Grosjean, whose status beyond this season remains uncertain, will have a strong starting spot for today.

“I had a big moment in Turn 3 on the second lap,” Grosjean told NBC Sports’ Kevin Lee. “It’s great to be fast in qualifying, but I think mainly we have a good race car.”

