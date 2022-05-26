106TH RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500 PRESENTED BY GAINBRIDGE THIS SUNDAY AT 11 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO

Telemundo Deportes Presents First-Ever Indy 500 on Domestic Spanish-Language Network

NBC Sports Audio Network to Provide Race Coverage Sunday Beginning at 8 a.m. ET on SiriusXM Channel 85

Carb Day Coverage Gets Underway Tomorrow with Two-Hour Final Practice at 11 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 26, 2022 – The 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge from historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway takes place this Sunday, May 29, with coverage starting at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo (subject to local blackout restrictions). Six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon won the pole position and will lead the field to the green flag for this year’s Indy 500.

Five hours of live race day programming from IMS on Sunday will get underway with pre-race coverage at 11 a.m. ET, followed by race coverage at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo (subject to local blackout restrictions). This will be the first time that “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will be broadcast on a domestic Spanish-language network when it airs on Universo and its streaming platforms.

The Indianapolis 500 will be called by NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst). Diffey and Bell will call their fourth consecutive Indy 500s, while Hinchcliffe makes his debut as part of the Indy 500 broadcast booth. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dave Burns, and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters.

NBC Sports’ complete Indy 500 roster of race and studio commentators includes host Mike Tirico and studio analyst and former INDYCAR driver Danica Patrick, who became the first woman to lead laps and earn a top-five finish in the Indianapolis 500 in 2005. Dale Earnhardt Jr., one of racing’s most popular personalities and an NBC Sports motorsports analyst, will contribute to pre-race coverage alongside motorsports reporter Rutledge Wood, and will join Tirico and Patrick on the Peacock Pit Box on pit road for segments during the race.

Emmy-award winning associate producer and network host Omar Amador will join Indy 500 race announcer Sergio Rodriguez to provide commentary on Universo and streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app. Three-time Indy 500 driver Milka Duno will serve as a studio guest.

The NBC Sports Audio Network will present a full day of Indy 500 coverage, produced by SiriusXM, this Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Audio (channel 85 on SiriusXM radios and the SXM App). A three-hour Brick by Brick special, hosted by 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan and Jack Arute, begins at 8 a.m. ET, followed by INDYCAR Radio Network’s coverage of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. ET.

This week’s coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway continues tomorrow with the final two-hour practice session on Carb Day at 11 a.m. ET and pit stop challenge at 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Below is this weekend’s Indianapolis 500 coverage on NBC, Peacock and Universo:

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Fri., May 27 Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb Day Peacock 11 a.m. Pit Stop Challenge Peacock 2:30 p.m. Sun., May 29 106th Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge NBC, Peacock, Universo* 11 a.m.

*subject to local blackout restrictions



