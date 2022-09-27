 Skip navigation
107TH RUNNING OF INDIANAPOLIS 500, 13 RACES ON NBC BROADCAST NETWORK AND EVERY RACE STREAMING ON PEACOCK HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES

  
Published September 27, 2022 08:08 AM
ntt_ics_cymkpos

107th Running of Indianapolis 500 Presented Sunday, May 28 on NBC and Peacock

13 Races on NBC Broadcast Network Highlighted by Indy 500, Season Opener at St. Petersburg, Streets of Long Beach and Nashville, Debut of Streets of Detroit, and Championship Race at Laguna Seca

Peacock to Stream Every Minute of 2023 INDYCAR Season, Including Exclusive Presentation of Streets of Toronto on Sunday, July 16, Simulstreams of All Other Races and Extensive Exclusive Coverage of Practice, Qualifying and Indy Lights

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 27, 2022 – The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28, headlines NBC Sports exclusive coverage of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES, which also features 13 races on the NBC broadcast network and the streaming of every race on Peacock, including one exclusive presentation for the second consecutive year.

NBC will air seven consecutive races to open the season, beginning with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, on Sunday, March 5, and concluding that run with the first-ever Streets of Detroit on Sunday, June 4.

Highlights of NBC Sports’ 2023 INDYCAR schedule on NBC include:


  • 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28, on NBC and Peacock;

  • Broadcast network NBC airing seven consecutive races to open the 2023 season, beginning with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 5;

  • Debut of the Streets of Detroit circuit on Sunday, June 4 on NBC and Peacock;

  • First race of the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway on Saturday, July 22, to begin a stretch of six of the final seven races airing on NBC and Peacock to conclude the season;

  • Season finale at Laguna Seca to determine the 2023 series champion on Sunday, September 10, on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock will once again be the one-stop-shop for INDYCAR fans as the streaming service will provide comprehensive coverage of the circuit, including the exclusive presentation of the Streets of Toronto for the second straight year on Sunday, July 16. The remaining 16 races will again simulstream live on Peacock, which will also present nearly exclusive coverage of every qualifying and practice session in 2023. Additionally, coverage surrounding the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Indy Lights races, race-day warmups and full-event race replays will be available on the streaming service.

USA Network will present three INDYCAR races in 2023 taking place at Road America, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course as part of the fourth edition of the INDYCAR-NASCAR crossover weekend.

“We’re very excited for our 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule and to build on this past season’s viewership milestones,” said Mike Perman, VP, Programming, NBC Sports. “In providing comprehensive coverage across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, NBC Sports is once again looking forward to telling the stories of these world-class drivers and this compelling series.”

“The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is on an impactful upward trajectory, making progress at a pace that befits our thrilling style of competition,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles. “The 2023 season provides an opportunity to further build on this trend, bringing our sport and its stars to more markets and households and reaching new consumers across the globe.”

Below is NBC Sports’ 2023 INDYCAR broadcast schedule. Start times will be revealed at a later date*:

DateRace/TrackNetwork/Platform
Sun., March 5Streets of St. PetersburgNBC, Peacock
Sun., April 2Texas Motor SpeedwayNBC, Peacock
Sun., April 16Streets of Long BeachNBC, Peacock
Sun., April 30Barber Motorsports ParkNBC, Peacock
Sat., May 13Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course)NBC, Peacock
Sun., May 28The 107th Indianapolis 500NBC, Peacock
Sun., June 4Streets of DetroitNBC, Peacock
Sun., June 18Road AmericaUSA Network, Peacock
Sun., July 2Mid-Ohio Sports Car CourseUSA Network, Peacock
Sun., July 16Streets of TorontoPeacock
Sat., July 22Iowa Speedway – Race 1NBC, Peacock
Sun., July 23Iowa Speedway – Race 2NBC, Peacock
Sun., Aug. 6Streets of NashvilleNBC, Peacock
Sat., Aug. 12Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course)USA Network, Peacock
Sun., Aug. 27World Wide Technology RacewayNBC, Peacock
Sun., Sept. 3Portland International RacewayNBC, Peacock
Sun., Sept. 10WeatherTech Raceway Laguna SecaNBC, Peacock

*dates and networks/platforms are subject to change

In addition to INDYCAR, Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including the NFL, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, golf, Olympic sports, horse racing, and much more. For more information about INDYCAR on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

