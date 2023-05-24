107TH RUNNING OF INDIANAPOLIS 500 PRESENTED THIS SUNDAY ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO

107th Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge – Pre-Race Coverage Begins Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Peacock to Stream Exclusive Two-Hour Pre-Race Program at 9 a.m. ET

Mike Tirico and Danica Patrick Return to Indy 500 as Pre-Race Host and Analyst

Lead INDYCAR Announce Booth of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe to Call “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte to Provide Commentary Throughout Indy 500; Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dave Burns, and Dillon Welch to Serve as Pit Reporters

Indianapolis 500 Media Call Featuring Mike Tirico, Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell, and James Hinchcliffe Transcript Available Here

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 24, 2023 – The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge from historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) takes place this Sunday, May 28, with coverage starting at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock (subject to local blackout restrictions). Peacock will stream an exclusive pre-race show from 9-11 a.m. ET. Alex Palou, coming off a victory in the GMR Grand Prix earlier this month to move atop the season points standings, won the Indy 500 pole position and will lead the field to the green flag on Sunday. Palou won the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship.

Seven hours of live race day programming from IMS on Sunday will get underway with a two-hour pre-race program exclusively on Peacock at 9 a.m. ET . Pre-race coverage will continue at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, and Peacock, with Spanish-language cable network Universo beginning coverage at noon ET, leading into race coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Indianapolis 500 will be called by NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR announce booth of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst). Diffey and Bell will call their fifth consecutive Indy 500s, while Hinchcliffe will return for his second Indy 500 in the broadcast booth. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dave Burns, and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters.

Bell and Hinchcliffe have combined to make 19 career Indy 500 starts. Bell registered a career-best fourth-place finish in 2009, while Hinchcliffe earned the pole position for the race in 2016 and has three career Top 10 finishes. In addition to the Indy 500, Diffey has also been the play-by-play voice of many of motorsports’ most prestigious events, including the Monaco Grand Prix, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

NBC Sports’ complete Indy 500 roster of race and studio commentators includes host Mike Tirico and studio analyst and former INDYCAR driver Danica Patrick, who became the first woman to lead laps and earn a top-five finish in the Indianapolis 500 in 2005. Click here for more details.

NBC Sports motorsports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. and NBC Sports NASCAR analyst Steve Letarte will provide commentary and reports from around IMS throughout pre-race and race coverage.

Peacock is the exclusive home for practice, qualifying, warm up sessions and additional INDYCAR programming surrounding “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2023 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here .

Actress Stephanie Beatriz of upcoming Peacock original Twisted Metal will serve as the Indy 500 grand marshal and Academy Award-nominated actor Adam Driver will serve as honorary starter.

Exclusive coverage of Carb Day, the Indy 500 Parade, and Victory Celebration during race weekend will stream live on Peacock.

Host Frederik Oldenburg will join race announcer Sergio Rodriguez to provide Indy 500 commentary on Universo and streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app. Veronica Rodriguez will provide on-site reports from IMS.

Indy 500 pre-race coverage on NBC and Peacock will be highlighted by:





Racing legend and 1969 Indy 500 champion Mario Andretti voicing the open tease

voicing the open tease Feature on 2013 Indy 500 champion Tony Kanaan , who will be racing in his final Indy 500 10 years after his victory

, who will be racing in his final Indy 500 10 years after his victory A look at Helio Castroneves ’ “Drive for 5” aiming to become the first-ever five-time Indy 500 champion this Sunday

’ aiming to become the first-ever five-time Indy 500 champion this Sunday Six-time INDYCAR series champion and 2008 Indy 500 champion Scott Dixon discussing his recent history in the race, including winning the pole position in 2021 and 2022 and leading the field in laps led last year

discussing his recent history in the race, including winning the pole position in 2021 and 2022 and leading the field in laps led last year “My Indy Moment” featuring past champions including Castroneves, Kanaan, Will Power and Simon Pagenaud sharing ever-lasting memories of their Indy 500 victories

featuring past champions including Castroneves, Kanaan, and sharing ever-lasting memories of their Indy 500 victories DJ Diesel -- aka Shaquille O’Neal -- performing at the Snake Pit

Ahead of the Indy 500, NBC Sports has launched an Instagram campaign that brings the Borg-Warner trophy to life with a custom face filter. Users can see themselves in sterling silver mirroring the historic trophy and record a video while using the filter to personally be a part of the celebrated tradition with past Indy 500 champions. All fans who participate will be entered for a chance to win tickets to next year’s edition of the Indy 500. Click here for more information and instructions on how to be a part of this interactive activation.

Following is the remaining programming schedule for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 and all events surrounding it over the next week across NBC, Peacock and Universo:

Date Event Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., May 26 Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb Day Peacock 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Pit Stop Competition Peacock 2:30-4 p.m. Sat., May 27 Indy 500 Parade Peacock Noon-2 p.m. Sun., May 28 Indy 500 Pre-Race Peacock 9-11 a.m. Indy 500 Pre-Race NBC, Peacock 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Indy 500 Pre-Race Universo Noon-12:30 p.m. 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 NBC, Peacock, Universo 12:30-4 p.m. Mon., May 29 Indy 500 Victory Celebration Peacock 8:30-11 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS 500 MEDIA CALL

Mike Tirico, Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell, and James Hinchcliffe previewed NBC Sports’ coverage of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on a media conference call earlier this week. Click here for the full transcript.

UNLEASHING THE DRAGON: NEW DOCUMENTARY RELIVING MARCUS ERICSSON’S 2022 INDY 500 WIN

Unleashing the Dragon – a new documentary reliving Marcus Ericsson’s 2022 Indy 500 win – is now available to stream on NBCSports.com and the Motorsports on NBC YouTube page . Join Marcus Ericsson and former teammate and current NBC Sports INDYCAR analyst James Hinchcliffe as they look back on Ericsson’s historic win with never-before-shared insights and interviews with a number of current drivers who competed in the race.

NBC SPORTS TOP 10 INDIANAPOLIS 500 COUNTDOWN

NBC Sports is celebrating “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” by counting down the top 10 Indianapolis 500s of all-time across its social and digital platforms culminating around the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Last week, it was announced that A.J. Foyt becoming the first four-time winner of the Indy 500 in 1977 came in at No. 4 on the countdown, while Helio Castroneves joining Foyt as just the fourth driver in the esteemed four-time champions club after winning the 2021 Indy 500 ranked No. 3 .



Click here for more details.



