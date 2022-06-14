2022-23 NITRO RALLYCROSS SEASON BEGINS THIS WEEKEND FROM THE UNITED KINGDOM LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Live Coverage from Lydden Hill in the United Kingdom Begins Saturday at 7 a.m. ET and Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock

Peacock to Present Exclusive Live Coverage of 10-Race Global Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 14, 2022 – NBC Sports’ 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross race action begins with the season opener from Lydden Hill in Canterbury, United Kingdom, live this Saturday at 7 a.m. ET and Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. CNBC will present an encore Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

All 10 races from around the world, including coverage of heats, qualifiers and main event races, will be presented live on Peacock with encore presentations on CNBC and NBC Sports digital platforms.

The series features inaugural season reigning champion and action sports icon Travis Pastrana as well as motorsports stars Ken Block, Tanner Foust and Jenson Button.

The season finale will be presented on March 24-25, 2023, live at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock, with encore presentations slated to air on NBC and CNBC.

Andrew Coley will serve as play-by-play commentator throughout the season joined by analyst Jarod DeAnda, and reporters Katie Osborn and Streetbike Tommy.

Thrill One Sports & Entertainment and NBC Sports renewed their media rights agreement for the upcoming season last week. Click here for more details.

Nitro Rallycross joins Peacock’s robust motorsports programming featuring NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races, The Dale Jr. Download, and NASCAR America Motormouths. Peacock’s expansive live sports programming coverage also includes MLB Sunday Leadoff, Triple Crown horse racing, golf, the USFL, Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

Below is NBC Sports’ live 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross coverage schedule:

Date Race Platform Time (ET) Sat., June 18 United Kingdom Peacock 7 a.m. Sun., June 19 United Kingdom Peacock 7:30 a.m. United Kingdom CNBC* 11:30 a.m. Sat., July 30 Sweden Peacock 9 a.m. Sun., July 31 Sweden Peacock 8 a.m. Sweden CNBC* 1 p.m. Sat., Aug. 27 Finland Peacock 8 a.m. Sun., Aug. 28 Finland Peacock 7 a.m. Finland CNBC* 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 1 Minneapolis Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., Oct. 2 Minneapolis CNBC* 11:30 a.m. Minneapolis Peacock 3 p.m. Sat., Oct. 29 Los Angeles Peacock 5 p.m. Sun., Oct. 30 Los Angeles CNBC* 1 p.m. Los Angeles Peacock 5 p.m. Sat., Nov. 12 Phoenix Peacock 5 p.m. Sun., Nov. 13 Phoenix CNBC* 12:30 p.m. Phoenix Peacock 5 p.m. Fri., Dec. 9 Saudi Arabia Peacock 7 a.m. Sat., Dec. 10 Saudi Arabia Peacock 7 a.m. Sun., Dec. 11 Saudi Arabia CNBC* 1 p.m. Fri., Jan. 20 Quebec Peacock 5 p.m. Sat., Jan. 21 Quebec Peacock 5 p.m. Sun., Jan. 22 Quebec CNBC* 1 p.m. Sat., Feb. 4 Calgary Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., Feb. 5 Calgary CNBC* 1 p.m. Calgary Peacock 3 p.m. Fri., Mar. 24 TBD Peacock 8 p.m. Sat., Mar. 25 TBD NBC* 12:30 p.m. TBD Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., Mar. 26 TBD CNBC* 1 p.m.

*encore presentation



--NBC SPORTS--