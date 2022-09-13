 Skip navigation
2022 IS MOST-WATCHED NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON IN SIX YEARS AND MOST-WATCHED ACROSS NBC SPORTS ON RECORD

  
Published September 13, 2022 01:37 PM
ntt_ics_cymkpos

Season-Long INDYCAR Viewership Up 5% vs. 2021

Half of Season Races Averaged More Than 1 Million Viewers; Highest Total Since 2008

2022 is Most-Streamed INDYCAR Season on Record

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 13, 2022 – NBC Sports’ 2022 coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES delivered the most-watched INDYCAR season in six years (since 2016) and NBC Sports’ most-watched season on record, an increase of 5% compared to 2021.

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, capped off by Will Power winning his second-career series championship, averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.30 million viewers across NBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms, marking the most-watched season for the INDYCAR SERIES since 2016 (1.31 million viewers, NBCSN TAD/ABC TV-only) and ranking as the best in NBC Sports history, up 5% vs. last year’s then-record viewership (1.24 million viewers, NBC/NBCSN). TAD is based on data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

Half of the season’s 16 races on television delivered a TAD of more than 1 million viewers, the highest mark since 2008. The inaugural race of 2022, the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Feb. 27, stands as the most-watched season-opener in 11 years with a TAD of 1.44 million viewers (St. Pete, 2011, 1.84 million, ABC) and the most-watched non-Indianapolis 500 INDYCAR race in 11 years.

Additionally, the Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 10 delivered the most-watched edition of the race in NBC Sports history (since 2009) with a TAD of 1.08 million viewers.

Bolstered by streaming on Peacock, including the platform’s exclusive presentation of the Honda Indy Toronto on July 17, the 2022 season ranked as the most-streamed INDYCAR season on record with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 50,400 viewers, up 470% vs. 2021. The 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 was the most-streamed INDYCAR race ever with an AMA of 218,800 viewers. The AMA also includes streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.

