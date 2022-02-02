 Skip navigation
2022 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS PRESENTED SATURDAY LIVE AT 10 P.M. ET FROM GLENDALE ON CNBC AND PEACOCK

  
Published February 2, 2022 10:09 AM
Round 5 of Supercross Season Presented from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., This Saturday

Peacock to Stream All 2022 Supercross Season Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 2, 2022 – The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season continues this Saturday from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., live at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock, as the series makes a stop in Arizona before returning to California next weekend in Anaheim. The race will be the first Triple Crown event of the season.

Eli Tomac won the 450SX Class race in Anaheim last weekend, marking the fourth different winner in four races to begin the season (Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton, and Tomac). California native Christian Craig won the Western Regional 250SX Class race last weekend for his third win in four rounds. A feature on Craig’s family and their impact on his racing journey can be viewed here.

Qualifying coverage on Saturday from Glendale gets underway at 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will provide live streaming coverage of Saturday’s race. An encore presentation of the race will air Sunday at noon ET on CNBC.

All 17 Supercross races, highlighted by exclusive live coverage of heats, qualifiers and Main Event races, will be presented across NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms. The 2022 season will feature a record three live races and 13 total hours of coverage on NBC. The complete schedule can be found here.

  • Play by Play: Daniel Blair

  • Analyst: Ricky Carmichael

  • On-track Analyst: Zach Osborne

  • Reporter: Will Christien

  • TV – CNBC

  • Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

DateCoverageNetwork/StreamingTime (ET)
Sat., Feb. 5Monster Energy Supercross – QualifyingPeacock3:30 p.m.
Monster Energy Supercross – RaceCNBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app10 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 6Monster Energy Supercross – Race*CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports appNoon

*Encore presentation


Below is a look ahead to NBC Sports’ Supercross coverage through Sunday, Feb. 20.

ANAHEIM

DateCoverageNetwork/StreamingTime (ET)
Sat., Feb. 12Monster Energy Supercross – QualifyingPeacock4 p.m.
Monster Energy Supercross – RacePeacock10 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 13Monster Energy Supercross – Race*CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports appNoon

*Encore presentation

MINNEAPOLIS

DateCoverageNetwork/StreamingTime (ET)
Sat., Feb. 19Monster Energy Supercross – QualifyingPeacock11 a.m.
Monster Energy Supercross – RaceCNBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app5 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 20Monster Energy Supercross – Race*CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app9 a.m.
Monster Energy Supercross – Race*NBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports appNoon

*Encore presentation

Monster Energy Supercross is part of NBC Sports’ “Home of Motorsports” programming throughout 2022, spanning NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, MotoGP, Monster Jam, Dakar Rally, and more.

