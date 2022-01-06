2022 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS SEASON BEGINS THIS SATURDAY IN ANAHEIM LIVE AT 10 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK

Season Opening Race Kicks Off Six Consecutive Weeks of Supercross Competition on West Coast

Peacock to Stream All 2022 Supercross Season Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 6, 2022 – The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season begins this Saturday from Angel Stadium of Anaheim in California live at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The race kicks off six consecutive weeks of Supercross races taking place on the West Coast, including the first four in California. Supercross also returns to the state of California for the season opening race where the series has begun the season 24 of the past 25 years after beginning last season in Texas.

Reigning Supercross champion Cooper Webb looks to defend his title against Ken Roczen, 2020 Supercross champion Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, and 2018 Supercross champion Jason Anderson in the star-studded 450SX Class. Barcia has won the past three 450SX Class season opening races. The 250SX West Class features defending 250SX East champion Colt Nichols, Hunter Lawrence, and Jo Shimoda.

Qualifying coverage on Saturday from Anaheim gets underway at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will provide live streaming coverage of Saturday’s race. An encore presentation of the race will air Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET on CNBC.

All 17 Supercross races, highlighted by exclusive live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main event races, will be presented across NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms. The 2022 season will feature a record three live races and 13 total hours of coverage on NBC. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM







Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

:



Analyst : Ricky Carmichael

:



Reporters : Will Christien , Daniel Blair

: ,

HOW TO WATCH







TV – CNBC





Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Sat., Jan. 8 Monster Energy Supercross – Qualifying Peacock 4 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race CNBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 10 p.m. Sun., Jan. 9 Monster Energy Supercross – Race* CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 6:30 a.m.

*Encore presentation

Monster Energy Supercross is part of NBC Sports’ “Home of Motorsports” programming throughout 2022, spanning NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, MotoGP, Monster Jam, Dakar Rally, and more.



