2022 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS SEASON CONTINUES THIS SATURDAY LIVE AT 10 P.M. ET FROM OAKLAND ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

Leigh Diffey, Ricky Carmichael and Will Christien Recap Season Opening Race & Preview Saturday’s Race on NBCSports.com

Six Consecutive Weeks of Supercross Competition on West Coast Continues on Saturday

Peacock to Stream All 2022 Supercross Season Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 13, 2022 – The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season continues this Saturday from RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., live at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The race marks the second of six consecutive weeks of Supercross races taking place on the West Coast, including the first four in California.

Ken Roczen won the 450SX Class season opening race in Anaheim, with reigning Supercross champion Cooper Webb finishing second and Justin Barcia rounding out the podium. California native Christian Craig earned the Western Regional 250SX Class victory last weekend to kick off his 2022 campaign.

NBC Sports’ Supercross play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey, lead analyst Ricky Carmichael and reporter Will Christien analyzed the season opening race last weekend in Anaheim and previewed this Saturday’s race here.

Qualifying coverage on Saturday from Oakland gets underway at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will provide live streaming coverage of Saturday’s race. An encore presentation of the race will air Sunday at noon ET on CNBC.

All 17 Supercross races, highlighted by exclusive live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main event races, will be presented across NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms. The 2022 season will feature a record three live races and 13 total hours of coverage on NBC. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Leigh Diffey Analyst : Ricky Carmichael

: Ricky Carmichael Reporters: Will Christien, Daniel Blair

HOW TO WATCH





TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Sat., Jan. 15 Monster Energy Supercross – Qualifying Peacock 4 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race USA Network, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 10 p.m. Sun., Jan. 16 Monster Energy Supercross – Race* CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Noon

*Encore presentation

Monster Energy Supercross is part of NBC Sports’ “Home of Motorsports” programming throughout 2022, spanning NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, MotoGP, Monster Jam, Dakar Rally, and more.



--NBC SPORTS--