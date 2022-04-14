2022 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS SEASON HEATS UP AT ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY THIS SATURDAY LIVE AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2022 Monster Jam Season Continues From St. Louis this Saturday at Noon ET on CNBC

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Aunt Cathy Watkins Join Latest Episode of The Dale Jr. Download Tonight at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 14, 2022 – The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season heats up this Saturday with Round 14 from Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The race marks the first of three consecutive races to air live on the broadcast network.

Marvin Musquin won the 450SX Class Triple Crown last week in St. Louis with Chase Sexton finishing second and Eli Tomac rounding out the podium in third place. Tomac continues to lead the points standings with four races remaining this season. The 250SX Class features the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown and first-time standings leaders Christian Craig and Jett Lawrence, this week in Atlanta.

NBC Sports’ Supercross play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey calls the race action with five-time Supercross champion and seven-time Motocross champion Ricky Carmichael as analyst, and reporters Will Christien and Daniel Blair. NBC Sports’ Rutledge Wood, who is an Atlanta native, will also provide special on-track reports.

Qualifying coverage on Saturday from Atlanta gets underway at 9 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races are available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will provide live streaming coverage of Saturday’s race. An encore of the race will be presented Sunday at noon ET on CNBC.

All 17 Supercross races, highlighted by exclusive live coverage of heats, qualifiers and Main Event races, will be presented across NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms. The 2022 season will feature a record three live races and 13 total hours of coverage on NBC. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael

: Reporters : Will Christien , Daniel Blair

: , Specialty Reporter: Rutledge Wood

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBC, CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Sat., April 16 Monster Energy Supercross – Qualifying Peacock 9 a.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 3 p.m. Sun., April 17 Monster Energy Supercross – Race* CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Noon

*Encore presentation

MONSTER JAM

The 2022 Monster Jam season continues this Saturday from St. Louis, Mo., at noon ET on CNBC. Veteran host Scott Jordan returns to the booth with former Monster Jam driver Colt Stephens (analyst) and Leslie Mears (reporter). The complete schedule can be found here.

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s aunt Cathy Watkins joins this week’s special The Dale Jr. Download episode co-hosted by Earnhardt Jr.’s sister Kelley Earnhardt, streaming tonight at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

Monster Energy Supercross and Monster Jam are part of NBC Sports’ “Home of Motorsports” programming throughout 2022, spanning NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, MotoGP, Dakar Rally, and more.



