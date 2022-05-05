2022 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FROM SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, PRESENTED THIS SATURDAY LIVE IN PRIMETIME AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK

Todd Harris & 450SX Class Rider Adam Cianciarulo to Anchor 30-Minute Pre-Race Show Featuring Opening Ceremonies and Rider Introductions; Race Coverage Begins at 8 p.m. ET

Five-Time Supercross Champion and NBC Sports Supercross Analyst Ricky Carmichael Joins Latest Episode of The Dale Jr. Download Tonight at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock

2022 Monster Jam Season Continues From Tampa this Saturday at Noon ET on CNBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 5, 2022 – The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross World Championship is presented by NBC Sports from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, this Saturday live in primetime on CNBC and Peacock. NBC Sports’ Todd Harris and 450SX Class rider Adam Cianciarulo will anchor a special 30-minute pre-race show featuring opening ceremonies and rider introductions at 7:30 p.m. ET, leading into race coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Eli Tomac won the 450SX Class title and became the oldest champion at age 29 in the sport’s history last week in Denver. Tomac is not expected to race this weekend. The final championship of the season will be decided Saturday in the 250SX Class Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown with Christian Craig and Hunter Lawrence vying for the Western Regional 250SX Class championship. Craig currently sits atop the standings with an 18-point advantage and will win his first career Supercross title with a 14th-place finish or better.

Five-time Supercross champion and seven-time Motocross champion Ricky Carmichael and Supercross play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey assessed Eli Tomac’s championship season and were joined by Jett Lawrence, who captured the Eastern Regional 250SX Class title, on NASCAR America Motormouths earlier this week.

Leigh Diffey calls the World Championship race with Ricky Carmichael as analyst, and reporters Will Christien and Daniel Blair. Todd Harris serves as pre-race host and will be featured during race coverage alongside Adam Cianciarulo.

Qualifying coverage on Saturday from Rice-Eccles Stadium gets underway at 2 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races are available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will provide live streaming coverage of Saturday’s race. An encore of the race will be presented Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analyst: Ricky Carmichael

Reporters: Will Christien, Daniel Blair

Host: Todd Harris

HOW TO WATCH





TV – CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Sat., May 7 Monster Energy Supercross – Qualifying Peacock 2 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Pre-Race CNBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 7:30 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race CNBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 8 p.m. Sun., May 8 Monster Energy Supercross – Race* CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 10 a.m.

*Encore presentation

MONSTER JAM

The 2022 Monster Jam season continues this Saturday from Tampa, Fla., at noon ET on CNBC. Veteran host Scott Jordan returns to the booth with former Monster Jam driver Colt Stephens (analyst) and Leslie Mears (reporter). The complete schedule can be found here.

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

Rickey Carmichael joins this week’s The Dale Jr. Download episode streaming tonight at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

Monster Energy Supercross and Monster Jam are part of NBC Sports’ “Home of Motorsports” programming throughout 2022, spanning NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, MotoGP, Dakar Rally, and more.



