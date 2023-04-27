2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON CONTINUES AT BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK THIS SUNDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Peacock to Stream Exclusive Live Coverage of INDYCAR Practices, Qualifying and INDY NXT Race From Barber Motorsports Park Tomorrow-Sunday

2023 Monster Energy Supercross Season Continues from Nashville Saturday Live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain Presented Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 27, 2023 – The 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season continues with live coverage of the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds, Ala., this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The race marks the fourth of seven races airing on NBC to begin the season . Peacock is the streaming home of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, presenting all races, qualifying and practices this season.

Reigning and two-time INDYCAR champion Will Power is part of a star-studded group of drivers in the series’ paddock that includes six-time champion Scott Dixon, four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, and reigning Indianapolis 500 champion and 2023 points standings leader Marcus Ericsson, among others. Kyle Kirkwood earned his first INDYCAR victory at the Grand Prix of Long Beach earlier this month, with Romain Grosjean and Ericsson rounding out the podium. Pato O’Ward took home the checkered flag last year at Barber.

Ericsson leads the season standings with 110 points followed by O’Ward (95 pts), 2021 series champion Alex Palou (91 pts), Newgarden (89 pts), and Kirkwood (74 pts).

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from Barber Motorsports Park tomorrow and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. The INDY NXT by Firestone race will also be presented from Barber on Sunday at 12:50 p.m. ET on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2023 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here .

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kevin Lee will provide reports from pit road.

Earlier this month, the Grand Prix of Long Beach marked the second most-watched edition of the race in NBC Sports’ INDYCAR history with a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.076 million viewers and was the second most-streamed INDYCAR race on record (excluding Indianapolis 500s and Peacock exclusive races).

Coverage airing on NBC will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Leigh Diffey Analysts : Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kevin Lee

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., April 28 Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix – Practice 1 Peacock 3:40 p.m. Sat., April 29 Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix – Practice 2 Peacock Noon Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix – Qualifying Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., April 30 Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix – Final Warmup Peacock Noon INDY NXT Race Peacock 12:50 p.m. Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix – Post-Race NBC, Peacock 5:30 p.m.

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS: NASHVILLE

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., hosts Round 15 of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season and SuperMotocross World Championship series this Saturday live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Justin Barcia won his first 450SX Class Main Event of the 2023 season with a victory at MetLife Stadium last weekend. Eli Tomac remains atop the points standings (315 pts) trailed narrowly by Cooper Webb (304 pts) and Chase Sexton (294 pts). Eastern Regional 250SX Class points leader Hunter Lawrence has a chance to clinch his first career AMA Supercross title in Nashville following his second-place finish last weekend in the season’s first of two Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown races.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Nashville gets underway at 9:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Supercross coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

NBC Sports’ Supercross commentary team of Todd Harris (play-by-play), 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael (analyst), seven-time AMA champion James Stewart (analyst), Daniel Blair (reporter), and Will Christien (reporter) will call the race. Eight-time AMA champion Jeremy McGrath is scheduled to join Carmichael and Stewart to discuss the current Supercross season and SuperMotocross World Championship series during the race.

NBC Sports’ Supercross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopoto chat with Justin Barcia about his victory last week and look ahead to Round 15 in Nashville on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here . Carmichael and Villopoto will discuss the latest news from around the SuperMotocross World Championship series every Tuesday throughout the 2023 season. The Title 24 podcast is available to watch on the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel , Peacock and for download on all major podcast platforms, including NBCSports.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeart.

A record 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final fueled by Monster Energy. The complete schedule can be found here .

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Todd Harris

: Analysts : Ricky Carmichael , James Stewart

: , Reporters: Daniel Blair, Will Christien

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBC, CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., April 29 Monster Energy Supercross – Race Day Live Peacock 9:30 a.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Mon., May 1 Monster Energy Supercross – Race* CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 1 a.m.

*Encore presentation

MOTOGP: GRAND PRIX OF SPAIN

The 2023 MotoGP season continues with the Grand Prix of Spain at Circuito de Jerez in Cadiz presented live this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC. Following the first three races of the year, Marco Bezzecchi (64 pts) leads the championship points standings followed by reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia (53 pts) and Grand Prix of the Americas winner Alex Rins (47 pts).

Live and on-demand coverage of all races will be available to stream on MotoGP VideoPass, in addition to every session of MotoGP, Moto2™ and Moto3™, and races and qualifying for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship. For more details, click here or visit MotoGP.TV. NBC Sports’ complete season schedule can be found here .

NASCAR 75TH ANNIVERSARY MOMENTS

As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, NBC Sports is celebrating 75 moments from the series’ momentous history across its digital channels each week throughout the 2023 season. A complete list of moments compiled thus far can be found here .



