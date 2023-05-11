2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON CONTINUES AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY ROAD COURSE WITH GMR GRAND PRIX THIS SATURDAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Peacock to Stream Exclusive Live Coverage of INDYCAR Practices and Qualifying From Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Tomorrow-Saturday

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Laguna Seca – Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

2023 Monster Energy Supercross Concludes in Salt Lake City Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

MotoGP Grand Prix of France Presented Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC

NBC Sports Continues Countdown of Top 10 Indy 500s of All Time

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 11, 2023 – The 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES heads to Indianapolis for the “Month of May” with live coverage of the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The race marks the fifth of seven races airing on NBC to begin the season . Peacock is the streaming home of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, presenting all races, qualifying and practices this season.

Reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson (130 pts) holds a slim three-point lead in the 2023 points standings, followed by Pato O’Ward (127 pts), 2021 series champion Alex Palou (121 pts), and Scott McLaughlin (119 pts), who took the checkered flag at the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on April 30.

Colton Herta won last year’s GMR Grand Prix, and two-time series champion Will Power is a three-time winner of the event.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from Indianapolis Motor Speedway tomorrow and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2023 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here .

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Marty Snider and Kevin Lee will provide reports from pit road. Coverage airing on NBC will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Leigh Diffey Analysts : Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kevin Lee

TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., May 12 GMR Grand Prix – Practice 1 Peacock 9:30 a.m. GMR Grand Prix – Practice 2 Peacock 1 p.m. GMR Grand Prix – Qualifying Peacock 4 p.m. Sat., May 13 GMR Grand Prix – Final Warmup Peacock 11:15 a.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix Peacock 1 p.m. GMR Grand Prix NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m. GMR Grand Prix – Post-Race NBC, Peacock 5:30 p.m.

As part of its lead-up to the Indy 500, NBC Sports is counting down the top 10 Indianapolis 500s of all time . The countdown began with the 1967 Indy 500 ranking at No. 10 and the 2006 Indy 500 coming in at No. 9. The Top 10 list was determined by a panel of esteemed INDYCAR broadcasters, journalists and former drivers, which ranked the races based on a set of five criteria: quality of racing, memorable moments, strength of field, historical significance, and the spectacle of the race itself.

Last week, NBC Sports announced that the 1992 Indy 500 ranked No. 8 on the countdown , and the 1991 Indy 500 came in at No. 7 all-time .

NBC SPORTS TOP 10 INDIANAPOLIS 500 COUNTDOWN Rank Year Details No. 7 1991 Rick Mears battles and defeats Michael Andretti at the 1991 Indianapolis 500 to join the club of four-time winners. No. 8 1992 Al Unser Jr. holds on to defeat Scott Goodyear in what became one of the closest finishes in history at the 1992 Indianapolis 500. No. 9 2006 19-year-old Marco Andretti passes his father Michael Andretti for the lead with two laps remaining, but Sam Hornish Jr. passes Marco at the finish line in the third-closest finish in Indy 500 history. No. 10 1967 Widely regarded to have one of the strongest fields in history, Parnelli Jones dominates the majority of the 1967 Indy 500 before slowing to a stop due to a gearbox issue with just three laps remaining. A.J. Foyt assumes the lead and then avoids a wreck on the front straightaway as he approaches the checkered flag to win third Indy 500.

IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP: LAGUNA SECA

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Motul Course de Monterey Powered by Hyundai N at Laguna Seca in California gets underway this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The entry list for the fourth event of the 2023 season features 38 cars in four classes; Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and GT Daytona (GTD). Qualifying will stream exclusively on Peacock on Saturday at 3:55 p.m. ET.

Play by Play : Dave Burns

: Analyst : Calvin Fish

: Pit Reporters: Matt Yocum, Dillon Welch

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS: SALT LAKE CITY

Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah hosts the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Final this Saturday live at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Chase Sexton won his second consecutive Monster Energy Supercross race in Denver, effectively clinching the 2023 450SX Class title after Eli Tomac suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon that will end his season. In the 250 Class, it will be an East/West showdown pitting Champions Jett Lawrence, who secured the West title last week, squaring off against his brother and teammate, Hunter Lawrence, who won the East crown two weeks ago.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Salt Lake City gets underway at 4:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Supercross coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

A record 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final fueled by Monster Energy. The complete schedule can be found here .

Play by Play : Todd Harris

: Analysts : Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart

: Reporters: Daniel Blair, Will Christien

TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., May 13 Monster Energy Supercross – Race Day Live Peacock 4:30 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race USA Network, Peacock 10 p.m.

MOTOGP: GRAND PRIX OF SPAIN

The 2023 MotoGP season continues with the Grand Prix of France at Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans, France, presented this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. Following the first four races of the year, reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia (87 pts) leads the championship points standings, followed by Marco Bezzecchi (65 pts) and Brad Binder (62 pts).

Live and on-demand coverage of all races will be available to stream on MotoGP VideoPass, in addition to every session of MotoGP, Moto2™ and Moto3™, and races and qualifying for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship. For more details, click here or visit MotoGP.TV. NBC Sports’ complete season schedule can be found here .

NASCAR 75TH ANNIVERSARY MOMENTS

As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, NBC Sports is celebrating 75 moments from the series’ momentous history across its digital channels each week throughout the 2023 season. A complete list of moments compiled thus far can be found here .



