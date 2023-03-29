2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON CONTINUES FROM TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY WITH THE PPG 375 THIS SUNDAY AT 12 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Peacock to Stream Exclusive Live Coverage of INDYCAR Practices and Qualifying From Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday

MotoGP Grand Prix of Argentina Presented Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on CNBC

New Dale Jr. Download Featuring Chip Ganassi Streams Tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 29, 2023 – The 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season continues with live coverage of the PPG 375 from Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth this Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The race marks the second of seven races airing on NBC to begin the season . Peacock is the streaming home of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, presenting all races, qualifying and practices this season.

Reigning and two-time INDYCAR champion Will Power is part of a star-studded group of drivers in the series’ paddock that includes six-time champion Scott Dixon, two-time champion Josef Newgarden, four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, and Pato O’Ward, among others. Reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson took the checkered flag at the season opener Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida, with O’Ward and Dixon rounding out the podium.

Newgarden looks to win his third career race at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend and defend his 2022 victory, where he made a thrilling last-lap pass on Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin to earn the win.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from Texas on Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2023 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here .

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Marty Snider and Dave Burns will provide reports from pit road.

Coverage airing on NBC will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Leigh Diffey Analysts : Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., April 1 PPG 375 – Practice 1 Peacock 9 a.m. PPG 375 – Qualifying Peacock 12:15 p.m. PPG 375 – Practice 2 Peacock 1:45 p.m. Sun., April 2 PPG 375 NBC, Peacock 12 p.m.

MOTOGP: ARGENTINE GRAND PRIX

The second stop of the 2023 MotoGP season is the Grand Prix of Argentina from Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on CNBC. Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia began the season with a victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix last weekend with Maverick Vinales finishing in second.

Live and on-demand coverage of all races will be available to stream on MotoGP VideoPass, in addition to every session of MotoGP, Moto2™ and Moto3™, and races and qualifying for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship. For more details, click here or visit MotoGP.TV. NBC Sports’ complete schedule can be found here .

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

The latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download features Chip Ganassi tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. As CEO of Chip Ganassi Racing, he has been a team owner overseeing 21 championships and more than 240 victories across INDYCAR, NASCAR, and IMSA. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.



--NBC SPORTS--