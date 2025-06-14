 Skip navigation
Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open 2025 prize money: Full payout for the $21.5 million purse
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Haiden Deegan 01.jpg
2025 High Point Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan back on top in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
U.S. Open 2025: How to watch, TV times and streams for Oakmont major

Top Clips

nbc_golf_millerint_250614.jpg
Miller reflects on historic 63 in 1973 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_oakmont_250613.jpg
Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
nbc_golf_adamscott_250613.jpg
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 High Point Motocross 450 Qualification: Jorge Prado surprises field in Q1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 14, 2025 09:46 AM

After struggling to find his rhythm in the first three rounds of the 2025 Pro Motocross season, Jorge Prado (1:59.330) topped the leaderboard in Qualification 1 at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania.

With an advantage of 2.4 seconds over Justin Cooper (2:01.772), Prado was the only rider posted under the two-minute mark.

Jett Lawrence (2:02.057) was third on the board with one session remaining, but was 2.7 seconds behind the leader after Q1.

Derek Kelly (2:02.228) was another surprisingly fast rider in the fourth position.

Eli Tomac (2:03.420) rounded out the top five.

Group A Qualification 1 Results

