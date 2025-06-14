2025 High Point Motocross 450 Qualification: Jorge Prado surprises field in Q1
After struggling to find his rhythm in the first three rounds of the 2025 Pro Motocross season, Jorge Prado (1:59.330) topped the leaderboard in Qualification 1 at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania.
With an advantage of 2.4 seconds over Justin Cooper (2:01.772), Prado was the only rider posted under the two-minute mark.
Jett Lawrence (2:02.057) was third on the board with one session remaining, but was 2.7 seconds behind the leader after Q1.
Derek Kelly (2:02.228) was another surprisingly fast rider in the fourth position.
Eli Tomac (2:03.420) rounded out the top five.
