Haiden Deegan wrecks Jo Shimoda in Las Vegas Moto 2, but Shimoda recovers and wins SMX championship

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Jo Shimoda won the first moto and finished second in Moto 2 to score the overall victory and the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship in one of the most dramatic races of the season.

Haiden Deegan rode Shimoda aggressively throughout the race, banging bars and ramming Shimoda’s bike multiple times. On Lap 10, Deegan successfully wrecked his title contender, but took himself to the ground as well. Shimoda recovered to ride second, but he lost distance on the track to Tom Vialle.

Vialle passed Shimoda in the closing laps, but Shimoda would not give up the fight and passed Vialle in the final turn to finish second and secure the overall victory.

Seth Hammaker inherited the lead as Deegan continuously bedeviled Shimoda and he walked away with the victory, but Shimoda’s late-race heroics moved him into second overall for the race.

Jo Shimoda won the first moto.

Seth Hammaker earned the holeshot.

Jo Shimoda got a poor start in eighth after banging bars.

Shimoda passed Tom Vialle for seventh on Lap 2.

Deegan ran third on Lap 2.

Shimoda moved into fifth on Lap 3. He needs at least one more position for the overall win.

Shimoda moved around Daxton Bennick for fourth later on Lap 3.

Deegan moved into second around Kitchen on Lap 4.

As they ran, Hammaker had the points lead on Lap 5.

But Deegan took the lead away from Hammaker later that lap.

Kitchen fell on Lap 6; Shimoda moved around Hammaker on the same lap.

Shimoda took the lead on Lap 8. Was Deegan setting him up?

Deegan rammed Shimoda on Lap 9. His only chance to wreck Shimoda.

Deegan rode Shimoda roughly and handed the lead to Hammaker.

Deegan wrecked Shimoda, but also himself on Lap 11.

Shimoda remounted in second.

Vialle caught Shimoda for second on Lap 12.

In Race Notes

Seth Hammaker earned the holeshot again.

Haiden Deegan banged bars with Shimoda, but Shimoda saw it coming and minimized the damage.

Deegan moved into third and has Levi Kitchen next in line. These two riders have bad blood and crashed in St. Louis.

Deegan got around Kitchen for the second position on Lap 4. Shimoda is still fourth.

Deegan played games with Kitchen for a couple of laps.

Deegan took the lead from Hammaker.

Kitchen crashed on Lap 6, which allowed Shimoda to move up. He went around Hammaker as well and moved into second.

If Deegan wrecks Shimoda, Hammaker still has a shot at the championship.

Tom Vialle in fourth and Nate Thrasher rounded out the top five.

Deegan intentionally wrecked Shimoda, but Shimoda remounted in second. Deegan may have hurt his collarbone.

Deegan retired on Lap 11.

Vialle took second from Shimoda on Lap 13, but Shimoda still had the points lead.

