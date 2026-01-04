2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 4: Seth Hammaker

Seth Hammaker came within a few laps of being the second 250 rider in the history of the SuperMotocross World Championship, and he owed thanks to the two-time champion for the opportunity.

On the strength of a pair of wins and his second-place finish in the Monster Energy Supercross series, Hammaker was well-positioned for his championship bid. Unfortunately, as with several riders in the top 12, Hammaker’s Pro Motocross season was not nearly as strong as his stadium efforts. With an average finish of 11.1, he was better than Jordon Smith (12.3), Drew Adams (13.0), Julien Beaumer (13.4), Michael Mosiman (14.0), and Cole Davies (16.5).

Still, that was enough to drop him to the No. 5 seed entering the SMX Playoffs behind three riders who would wind up among the top five in the final standings.

For all the high points, Hammaker’s 2025 regular-season efforts were erratic. He finished outside the top five twice (a 17th in Detroit and ninth in Foxborough). Wins at Indianapolis offset those poor results, but his inconsistency cost him. He lost the Eastern division title to Tom Vialle by three points, despite scoring an average almost identical to Vialle. Hammaker’s Supercross average was 5.2; Vialle’s was 5.1.

Hammaker struggled in the outdoor series, finishing a distant seventh – 271 points (more than 10 motos’ worth of points) behind Haiden Deegan. The only highlights were a pair of fourth-place finishes at Washougal and Unadilla.

No matter what the sport, the clock resets once the playoffs begin. Seeding points are important, but in three seasons, they have rarely played a significant role in final championship points.

Hammaker controlled his fate.

In the playoffs, Hammaker finished second in Moto 1 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, and when weather conditions shortened that event, he left with three fewer points than Haiden Deegan. He finished third in both motos of Round 2 in St. Louis, Missouri, and finished second overall behind Jo Shimoda, but made up significant ground on Deegan, who was scored sixth overall.

In Moto 2 that weekend in Missouri, Deegan was cleaned out by Levi Kitchen on Lap 1. He fell to 22nd after the incident. With a damaged bike, he climbed to 14th at the checkers, but the damage was done. Deegan no longer controlled his fate. More importantly, he had a chip on his shoulder.

In the season finale, Deegan was determined to keep Shimoda from winning the championship. Deegan finished second to Shimoda in the first moto, and the only way the 2024 and 2025 champion could score his third consecutive SMX title was to ensure Shimoda finished well behind him. Hammaker finished third in Moto 1.

What followed in Moto 2 was one of the most bizarre events in the history of the playoffs. Deegan rode Shimoda aggressively, steering into Shimoda, riding him wide, and often slowing down to allow Shimoda to be once again placed in harm’s way.

Eventually, Deegan sent both of them to the ground. Hammaker assumed the lead and was in position to take the title until Shimoda remounted his bike and finished second. Hammaker won the moto and was scored second overall for the third straight race.

Seth Hammaker 2025 Statistics

SuperMotocross League standings: Second

Seeding for SMX Round 1: Fifth

Starts: 23

Best finish: Won (Indianapolis, New Jersey SX)

Wins: 2

Podiums: 6

Top-fives: 13

Top-10s: 19

Supercross average finish: 5.20

Motocross average finish: 11.10

SMX Playoffs average: 2.00

Overall average: 7.35

