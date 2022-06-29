4TH OF JULY WEEKEND MOTORSPORTS BONANZA FEATURES NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, MOTOCROSS AND MONSTER JAM

First NASCAR Cup Series Race on USA Network Presented this Sunday From Road America at 3 p.m. ET; Countdown to Green Pre-Race Coverage Begins at 2 p.m. ET

INDYCAR Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America Pre-Race Coverage Gets Underway Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Leading into Green Flag Waving at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network

J.J. Watt Narrates Feature on Road America’s Racing Tradition During Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Coverage

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Grand Prix Live Coverage Immediately Follows INDYCAR Race Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Motocross Redbud National – Live Coverage Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 29, 2022 – NBC Sports presents a 4th of July weekend motorsports bonanza with more than 25 hours of NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, Motocross and Monster Jam live coverage across NBC, USA Network, Peacock, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

USA Network begins its run as NBC Sports’ new cable home of the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series this weekend with live race coverage from Road America Saturday and Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. ET each day. USA Network will present nearly 200 hours of NASCAR coverage in 2022. Click here for more details.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES KWIK TRIP 250 PRESENTED BY JOCKEY MADE IN AMERICA & XFINITY SERIES HENRY 180

NBC Sports’ first Cup Series race on USA Network is presented this Sunday with the Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America at 3 p.m. ET. Countdown to Green pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and post-race coverage will be presented on the network immediately following the checkered flag at 7 p.m. ET.

Countdown to Green ahead of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 gets underway Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into race coverage at 3 p.m. ET. Post-race coverage will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Live NASCAR coverage from Road America begins on Friday with Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Cup Series practice and qualifying coverage gets underway Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports digital platforms and shifts to USA Network at noon ET.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Road America with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty will anchor studio coverage with Snider from the Peacock Pit Box during pre- and post-race coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

NBC Sports’ Rutledge Wood will serve as a “CityView” reporter and share stories from the city of Elkhart Lake, Wis., and the expansive Road America track to highlight the holiday weekend atmosphere around the race.

Sunday’s race coverage will feature a special Fourth of July essay narrated by Arizona Cardinals defensive end and Wisconsin native J.J. Watt capturing the history of racing at Road America and NASCAR’s ties with football.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2022 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR coverage.

NASCAR Pick ‘Em: NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, NASCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each NASCAR Cup Series race throughout the season. NASCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane airs each Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The half-hour unscripted series will follow the over-the-top NASCAR lifestyle of Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon, along with wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and best friends Paul and Mariel Swan. Featuring high-stakes races, hilarious adventures and heartwarming moments at home, Austin leans on his loved ones both on and off the track as he trains and competes in the NASCAR season.

BROADCAST TEAM





Analysts : Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , , Play by Play : Rick Allen

: Pit Reporters : Marty Snider , Kim Coon , Parker Kligerman

: , , “CityView” Reporter: Rutledge Wood

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM





Host : Marty Snider

: Marty Snider Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Brad Daugherty

HOW TO WATCH





TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., July 1 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 5:30 p.m. Sat., July 2 NASCAR Cup Series Practice NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 11:30 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network Noon Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 2 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race USA Network 5:30 p.m. Sun., July 3 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race USA Network 6:30 p.m.

INDYCAR: HONDA INDY 200 AT MID-OHIO

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season continues with live coverage of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio this Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Two-time INDYCAR champion Josef Newgarden looks to defend his 2021 victory at the road course and aims to win his second consecutive race of the season following his win at Road America on June 12.

The lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Friday-Sunday will exclusively stream on Peacock as well as the Indy Lights race Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET. For more information about INDYCAR on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, INDYCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each race throughout the season with a $25,000 jackpot. INDYCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Leigh Diffey Analysts : Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., July 1 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – Practice Peacock 3:30 p.m. Sat., July 2 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – Practice 2 Peacock 9:30 a.m. Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – Qualifying Peacock 2:45 p.m. Sun., July 3 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – Warmup Peacock 9:45 a.m. Indy Lights Peacock 10:30 a.m. Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 12:30 p.m.

IMSA: CHEVROLET GRAND PRIX

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Dave Burns

: Analyst : Calvin Fish

: Pit Reporters: Hannah Newhouse, Brian Till

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Ontario gets underway this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock immediately following INDYCAR’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The two-hour and forty-minute race features four car classes in competition: Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), GT Daytona (GTD), and Grand Touring Daytona Pro (GTD PRO).

MOTOCROSS: REDBUD NATIONAL

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael

: Reporter: Will Christien

Live coverage of the Motocross Redbud National from Buchanan, Mich., is presented this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The hour-long coverage features the 450 Moto 1 race, including points standings leader Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, and Ken Roczen.

MONSTER JAM

NBC Sports continues its presentation of the 2022 Monster Jam season this Saturday from Miami, Fla., at noon ET on CNBC. The complete schedule can be found here.



--NBC SPORTS--