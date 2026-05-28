Cameron McAdoo, Drew Adams out of Pala’s Pro Motocross opener

The Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team announced Cameron McAdoo and Drew Adams will miss the opening round of the 2026 Pro Motocross championship this week due to injury.

Adams has been out of the lineup since he was landed on in the Cleveland Supercross round. He injured his wrist and arm in the accident. McAdoo crashed in the Supercross season finale and failed to finish the main. He was transported to the hospital and initially declared he was okay.

Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker, both of whom finished second in their respective 250 divisional championships, will lead the Pro Circuit brigade in its attempt to score the outdoor title. Nick Romano, signed to fill in for Adams after his Cleveland crash, will also race this weekend.

With Haiden Deegan graduating to the 450 class, the pressure is on for 250 riders to establish dominance early in the season, since the last seven Motocross championships have been earned by the winner of the opening round.

