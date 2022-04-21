CHAMPIONS CAN BE CROWNED IN ROUND 15 OF 2022 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS SEASON AT GILLETTE STADIUM THIS SATURDAY LIVE AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

MotoGP’s Portuguese Grand Prix From Algarve International Circuit Presented this Sunday at 5 p.m. ET on CNBC

2022 Monster Jam Season Continues From Houston this Saturday at Noon ET on CNBC

Three-Time Pro Bowl Tight End Greg Olsen Joins Latest Episode of The Dale Jr. Download Tonight at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 21, 2022 – A pair of champions can be crowned in Round 15 of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, this Saturday live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. This is the penultimate race in the regular season and marks the second of three consecutive races to air live on the broadcast network.

Eli Tomac can clinch the 450SX Class title this week if he finishes ahead of last week’s winner Jason Anderson or at least one position behind Anderson if Anderson finishes fourth or worse. The 250SX East Class title can also be earned this weekend by Jett Lawrence with a 17th-place finish or better. Five-time Supercross champion and seven-time Motocross champion Ricky Carmichael and Supercross reporter Daniel Blair previewed this Saturday’s race and the potential clinching scenarios here.

NBC Sports’ Supercross play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey calls the race action with Carmichael as analyst, and reporters Will Christien and Blair.

Qualifying coverage on Saturday from Gillette Stadium gets underway at 9 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races are available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will provide live streaming coverage of Saturday’s race. An encore of the race will be presented Sunday at 7 a.m. ET on CNBC.

All 17 Supercross races, highlighted by exclusive live coverage of heats, qualifiers and Main Event races, will be presented across NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms. The 2022 season will feature a record three live races and 13 total hours of coverage on NBC. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael

: Reporters: Will Christien, Daniel Blair

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBC, CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Sat., April 23 Monster Energy Supercross – Qualifying Peacock 9 a.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 3 p.m. Sun., April 24 Monster Energy Supercross – Race* CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 7 a.m.

*Encore presentation

MOTOGP: PORTUGUESE GRAND PRIX

MotoGP’s Portuguese Grand Prix is held at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal this Sunday at 5 p.m. ET on CNBC. Enea Bastianini is currently atop the points standings. Live and on-demand coverage of all races will be available to stream on MotoGP VideoPass, in addition to every session of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3. For more details, click here or visit MotoGP.TV.

MONSTER JAM

The 2022 Monster Jam season continues this Saturday from Houston, Texas, at noon ET on CNBC. Veteran host Scott Jordan returns to the booth with former Monster Jam driver Colt Stephens (analyst) and Leslie Mears (reporter). The complete schedule can be found here.

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen joins this week’s The Dale Jr. Download episode streaming tonight at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

Monster Energy Supercross, MotoGP, and Monster Jam are part of NBC Sports’ “Home of Motorsports” programming throughout 2022, spanning NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, Dakar Rally, and more.



