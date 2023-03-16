COMPREHENSIVE LIVE COVERAGE OF IMSA TWELVE HOURS OF SEBRING PRESENTED THIS SATURDAY ACROSS PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK

Peacock to Stream Flag-to-Flag Coverage of Entire 12-Hour IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Race Beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

USA Network to Present Final Six Hours of Endurance Race Live Starting at 4:30 p.m. ET

Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Romain Grosjean, Scott McLaughlin, and Sebastien Bourdais Scheduled to Compete

Monster Energy Supercross Season Continues in Detroit Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock, Race Day Live Begins at 1:30 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 16, 2023 – NBC Sports continues its coverage of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with comprehensive live coverage of the Twelve Hours of Sebring endurance race from Sebring International Raceway in Florida this Saturday on Peacock and USA Network beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Peacock will live stream the entire race (10 a.m.–10:30 p.m. ET) with USA Network providing live coverage of the final six hours (4:30-10:30 p.m. ET).

The 71st edition of the race features many of the world’s most well-known drivers competing across five separate classes of competition: Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and GT Daytona (GTD). Highlighting the field is Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Romain Grosjean, Scott McLaughlin, and Sebastien Bourdais. Coverage will feature an essay narrated by motorsports icon Sam Posey.

NBC Sports will utilize nine of its IMSA and INDYCAR commentators, analysts and reporters on-site at Sebring International Raceway, including its lead IMSA commentating team of play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey alongside 1990 Rolex 24 winner and former IMSA GT driver and analyst Calvin Fish and 2014 Rolex 24 winner and analyst Townsend Bell.

Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch, Hannah Newhouse, and Matt Yocum will serve as pit reporters. Brian Till (analyst) and Dave Burns (play-by-play) will also serve as commentators during the endurance race.

Peacock serves as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all IMSA races as well as exclusive coverage for portions of select endurance races in 2023, including this weekend at Sebring. Click here for complete details on the coverage schedule.

In addition to comprehensive Twelve Hours of Sebring coverage, Peacock will provide exclusive streaming coverage of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Sebring featuring Robert Wickens today at 1:15 p.m. ET as well as the Porsche Carrera Cup race at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Twelve Hours of Sebring qualifying will stream exclusively on Peacock tomorrow, March 17, at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Play by Play : Leigh Diffey , Dave Burns

: , Analysts : Calvin Fish , Townsend Bell , Brian Till

: , , Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch, Hannah Newhouse, Matt Yocum

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

TV – USA Network

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Sat., March 18 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Peacock 4:30-10:30 p.m. Peacock, USA Network

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS: DETROIT

Monster Energy Supercross rolls into the second half of the 2023 17-round season this weekend from Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., live on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Ken Roczen took home his first victory since January 2022 last week in Indianapolis, qualifying him for the SuperMotocross World Championship 450 playoffs. Cooper Webb finished third and moved into the 450SX Class points lead, one point ahead of reigning champion Eli Tomac. In the Eastern Regional 250SX Class, Hunter Lawrence won his fourth race of the season and remains atop the points standings.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Detroit gets underway at 1:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All Supercross live coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

Roczen joined the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast to discuss the win with 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopoto. The Title 24 podcast is available to watch on the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel and for download on all major podcast platforms, including NBCSports.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeart.

Play by Play : Daniel Blair

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael

: Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas

TV – CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., March 18 Monster Energy Supercross – Race Day Live Peacock 1:30 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race Peacock 7 p.m. Mon., March 20 Monster Energy Supercross – Race* CNBC, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com 1 a.m.

*Encore presentation

A record 31 race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here .

NITRO RALLYCROSS

The 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross championship will take place this weekend with a tripleheader at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, Calif. Peacock’s exclusive live coverage will begin on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. ET as well as on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

The series features inaugural season reigning champion and action sports icon Travis Pastrana as well as motorsports stars Robin Larsson, who sits atop the points standings, and Oliver Eriksson.

MOTOGP

Yesterday, NBC Sports announced its 2023 MotoGP schedule, which features all 21 races on NBC or CNBC. Click here for more details.

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

The Dale Jr. Download will be presented each Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and the most recent episode features three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Tyler Reddick. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

NASCAR 75TH ANNIVERSARY MOMENTS

As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, NBC Sports is celebrating 75 moments from the series’ momentous history across its digital channels each week throughout the 2023 season. The most recent moment featured Kevin Harvick’s first Cup Series win in 2001 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. A complete list of moments compiled thus far can be found here .



