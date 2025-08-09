Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Haiden Deegan announced at Ironman as Team USA 2025

Crawfordsville, Indiana: Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton and Haiden Deegan will represent Team USA in October when the event returns to the site of this week’s Pro Motocross round.

“It should be good,” Sexton said from the infield podium stage. “We’re back in the USA. The last time we were here, we won, so we will try to keep that going.”

Tomac said: “I can say I’m having a lot of fun with these guys. Looking forward to this and we’re going to bring the heat home.”

“Just like the boys, we want to win, so we’re going to send it for sure,” Deegan said.

Mike Pelletier will assume the role of team manager with the announcement that Roger De Coster has retired.

