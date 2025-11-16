Eli Tomac wins WSX Canadian GP in his KTM debut, Max Anstie sweeps races in SX2

Eli Tomac debuted his KTM bike in the World Supercross Championship (WSX) Canadian Grand Prix and gave the manufacturer a victory in their debut pairing.

Winning Moto 1 by nearly two seconds over Jason Anderson, finishing second in Moto 2 behind Ken Roczen with the same margin, and winning the Main Event over Roczen, Tomac served notice he is going to fit well with Red Bull KTM when the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship begins in January.

Tomac won the holeshot in the finale and held off a surging Roczen, who cut the advantage to less than two seconds after starting the race well outside the top five.

“This is a perfect start for us, for myself and Red Bull KTM,” Tomac told Kristen Beat on the WSX broadcast, via RacerXOnline.com. “We had some good battling out there tonight. It was just a treacherous track.

“It was technical enough to make up time but exposed you to certain elements. The first moto was easy, but by the last one it was tough out there.”

Tomac’s next WSX race will come in Australia on November 29, 2025.

Roczen’s poor start in the final race was not his only setback of the evening. He had to overcome a start of about sixth on the opening lap and climbed to third at the end of the race behind his Pipes Motorsports Group teammate Jason Anderson. He finished second overall with results of third, first, and second.

Roczen maintained the points lead after winning last week’s opening round in Buenos Aires.

Roczen is not scheduled to run the entire series, and that could prove important for Anderson, who finished third overall with a 2-3-4.

“At the beginning of the day, I was pretty far off the pace,” Anderson said in a news release. “I am still getting the hang of the motorcycle; I just wanted to keep the ball rolling.”

World Supercross Championship / Max Anstie executed his second sweep of the WSX season for the overall Canadian SX2 GP victory. World Supercross Championship / Max Anstie executed his second sweep of the WSX season for the overall Canadian SX2 GP victory.

In the SX2 (250) division, Max Anstie completed his second weekend sweep of the season and maintained his points lead.

“It was a lot of fun, I did enough to execute it well,” Anstie said. “This week, I have even felt pretty sick. I lost my voice and we have to deal with these things, but it is about executing things perfectly and I am pleased with myself because it was a difficult track.

“Fighting for another world title means a lot and I am looking forward to the next round in Australia.”

Coty Schock finished second in all three races Saturday night to finish second overall.

“I was just trying to catch [Anstie] every lap,” Schock said. “I knew Max was going to be consistent and it would be difficult to catch him and I was not close enough to make a pass.

“But I am not a dirty rider, and neither is Max. I don’t want to have that kind of series where it is a free-for-all and you take each other out. I want to race with respect. We kept it clean, but he was just too good in the whoops, and I need to figure out the settings, but there is definite progress today.”

Enzo Lopes rounded out the podium after finishing third, second, and third.

2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar:



Round 01: Buenos Aires City GP, Argentina ( won by Ken Roczen, Max Anstie

Round 02: Canadian GP, Vancouver ( won by Eli Tomac, Max Anstie

Round 03: Australian GP, Gold Coast - Cbus Super Stadium, 29th November

Round 04: Swedish GP, Stockholm, 6th December

Round 05: South African GP, Cape Town - DHL Stadium, 13th December