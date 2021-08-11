HISTORIC NASCAR-INDYCAR CROSSOVER WEEKEND AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY PRESENTED SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ON NBC AND NBCSN

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES to Race at Same Track on Same Weekend for Second Consecutive Year; First Time with Fans

Revamped Brickyard Weekend Features Cup Series on Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for First Time Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Saturday IMS Road Course Doubleheader on NBCSN – INDYCAR Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix at 12:30 p.m. ET, Followed by NASCAR Xfinity Series Pre-Race Coverage Beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET

Press Event On-Site with NBC Sports NASCAR and INDYCAR Commentators – Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET at IMS Media Center

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 11, 2021 – NBC Sports presents a revamped Brickyard Weekend of NASCAR and INDYCAR racing for the second consecutive year from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, featuring NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES races on the IMS road course Saturday and Sunday across NBC and NBCSN. This will be the first time the crossover weekend will have fans.

The NASCAR Cup Series will race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the first time on Sunday, with pre-race coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC with Countdown to Green, leading into race coverage at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

A Saturday doubleheader on NBCSN from the IMS road course gets underway with pre-race coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix at 12:30 p.m. ET. Race coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. Immediately following INDYCAR post-race coverage, Countdown to Green kicks off NASCAR Xfinity coverage Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Race coverage from the IMS road course begins at 4 p.m. ET, followed by post-race coverage until 7 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ NASCAR and INDYCAR analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, Townsend Bell, and Paul Tracy will preview the NASCAR-INDYCAR crossover weekend during a press event on-site on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway media center.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and Paul Tracy (analyst) will call the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix on Saturday with Marty Snider and Kevin Lee serving as pit reporters.

For a second consecutive week, NASCAR coverage will feature NBC Sports’ signature fan-favorite “Radio Style” broadcasts, with announcers positioned from vantage points around the track at the following positions:





Main broadcast booth – Lead race announcer Rick Allen and Daytona 500 winning crew chief Steve Letarte

– Lead race announcer and Daytona 500 winning crew chief Steve Letarte Turn 1 – Veteran SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN announcer Mike Bagley

– Veteran SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN announcer Turn 7 – Racing legend and two-time Daytona 500 Champion Dale Earnhardt Jr.

– Racing legend and two-time Daytona 500 Champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. Turn 12– 21-time Cup Series race winner Jeff Burton

Serving in their customary race day roles, NASCAR on NBC pit reporters Dave Burns, Marty Snider and Kelli Stavast will contribute coverage from pit road for the Cup Series race on Sunday. Burns and Parker Kligerman will provide pit road reports during Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. NBC Sports motorsports reporter Rutledge Wood will provide on-site reports during all three NASCAR and INDYCAR races throughout the weekend.

Last week, Kyle Larson earned his fifth victory of the season at the Cup Series’ most recent race at Watkins Glen, while Ty Gibbs won the Xfinity Series race. Chase Briscoe won the inaugural Xfinity Series race on the IMS road course last year.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2021, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6-7. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2021 NASCAR coverage.

NASCAR Pick ‘Em: NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, NASCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each NASCAR Cup Series race. NASCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store) and at nbcsports.com/predictor.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Rick Allen

: Analysts : Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte , Mike Bagley

: , , , Pit Reporters : Dave Burns , Marty Snider , Kelli Stavast , Parker Kligerman

: , , , Specialty Reporter: Rutledge Wood

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM





Host : Steve Letarte

: Analysts: Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBC, NBCSN, CNBC

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Fri., August 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice NBCSN 5:30 p.m. NASCAR Bridge Show NBCSN 6:30 p.m. Sat., August 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold 10 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold 11 a.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series NBCSN 3:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBCSN 4 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Post Race NBCSN 6:30 p.m. Sun., August 15 NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying CNBC 9 a.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBC 12:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBC 1 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Post Race NBCSN 4 p.m.

INDYCAR: BIG MACHINE SPIKED COOLERS GRAND PRIX

A Saturday doubleheader on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course gets underway with pre-race coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with race coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. INDYCAR coverage from IMS begins with practice Friday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, which will stream all practice and qualifying sessions.

Alex Palou (410 points) sits atop the season standings ahead of reigning and six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon (368 pts) and Pato O’Ward (362 pts). Rinus Veekay won the GMR Grand Prix, which was contested at the IMS road course earlier this year in May.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analysts : Townsend Bell, Paul Tracy

: Pit Reporters : Marty Snider, Kevin Lee

: Specialty Reporter: Rutledge Wood

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBCSN

Streaming – Peacock (practice and qualifying), NBCSports.com, and NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Fri., August 13 Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix – Practice Peacock 3 p.m. Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix – Qualifying NBCSN, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 7 p.m. Sat., August 14 Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix – Warmup Peacock 9 a.m. Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix Pre-Race NBCSN 12:30 p.m. Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix NBCSN 1 p.m. Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix Post-Race NBCSN 3 p.m.

LUCAS OIL MOTOCROSS: UNADILLA NATIONAL

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : Grant Langston

: Pit Reporter: Ashley Reynard

The Unadilla National from New Berlin, N.Y., will be presented live this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Encore coverage will be presented later in the evening at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Dylan Ferrandis leads the 450 Class standings, while Justin Cooper sits atop the 250 Class standings. Live streaming coverage of all races and qualifying on Saturday will be available exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Motocross on Peacock, click here.

MOTOGP: AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX

The 2021 MotoGP season continues with the Austrian Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring this Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo, owner of four wins on the season, leads the points standings followed by Ducati rider Johann Zarco and Suzuki rider Joan Mir.

DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

Former NASCAR driver Jerry Nadeau is this week’s guest on the Dale Jr. Download episode that airs this Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Produced on-site at Dirty Mo Media Studios in Mooresville, N.C., the Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN takes viewers couch-side for the taping of the motorsports icon’s weekly podcast, featuring unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight that fans have come to expect from Dale Jr.

NBC SPORTS’ NASCAR COVERAGE

NBC Sports is the official home of the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs, covering the race for the NASCAR Cup Series & NASCAR Xfinity Series championships. NBC Sports’ NASCAR programming also includes races from NASCAR’s regional touring series; annual events such as the NASCAR Awards and NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony; and original programming across NBC Sports platforms.



