How to watch 2026 IMSA Long Beach on NBC and Peacock: TV and streaming info, start times and daily schedules

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will return to the streets of Southern California this weekend with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Porsche Penske Motorsports will seek to remain unbeaten with its No. 7 963 after winning the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Felipe Nasr, who drove the closing stint in the first two victories this season, will be teamed with Julien Andlauer for the 100-minute race, which will require at least one driver change.

Nasr won at Long Beach last season with co-driver Nick Tandy.

Because of the narrow confines on the 11-turn, 1.968-mile street circuit, the race will feature only two categories: Grand Touring Prototype and GT Daytona.

Last year, Laurens Vanthoor and Jonny Edgar won the GTD category in the No. 177 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992), which will have a new pair of drivers this year (as Vanthoor has moved the No. 6 963 of Porsche Penske Motorsport).

Here are the start times, daily schedules and streaming info for the 2026 IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach:

How to watch the 2026 IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

When : Saturday, April 18 at 4:05 p.m.

: Saturday, April 18 at 4:05 p.m. TV/streaming : The IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be televised on NBC and streamed on Peacock from flag to flag beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 18. The NBC Sports broadcast will feature announcers Brian Till and Calvin Fish. Kevin Lee and Marty Snider are the pit reporters.

: The IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be televised on NBC and streamed on Peacock from flag to flag beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 18. The NBC Sports broadcast will feature announcers Brian Till and Calvin Fish. Kevin Lee and Marty Snider are the pit reporters. Radio : All sessions live on IMSA.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins April 18 at 4 p.m. (SiriusXM channel 206, Web/App 996)

: All sessions live on IMSA.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins April 18 at 4 p.m. (SiriusXM channel 206, Web/App 996) Distance : A 100-minute race on the 11-turn, 1.968-mile street course in Long Beach, California.

: A 100-minute race on the 11-turn, 1.968-mile street course in Long Beach, California. Forecast : According to Weather Underground

: Entry list: Click here to see the 28-car field in the GTP and GTD classes

IMSA Grand Prix of Long Beach schedule, start times

Here’s a rundown of the IMSA schedule this week on the streets of Long Beach (all times are ET):

Friday, April 17



10:45-11:15 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

Porsche Carrera Cup practice Noon-1 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 2:45-3:15 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

Porsche Carrera Cup practice 4:10-5:40 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 7:40-8:10 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying

Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying 8:25-9 p.m.: IMA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Qualifying (Peacock)

Saturday, April 18



12:05-12:45 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1

Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1 4:05-5:45 p.m.: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, April 19



2:20 -3 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2 (Peacock)

Who are the past winners of the IMSA Grand Prix of Long Beach?

Premier Prototype category

2014 : Scott Pruett and Memo Rojas, Riley MkXXVI/Ford

: Scott Pruett and Memo Rojas, Riley MkXXVI/Ford 2015 : Ricky Taylor and Jordan Taylor, Corvette DP/Chevrolet

: Ricky Taylor and Jordan Taylor, Corvette DP/Chevrolet 2016 : Ricky Taylor and Jordan Taylor, Corvette DP/Chevrolet

: Ricky Taylor and Jordan Taylor, Corvette DP/Chevrolet 2017 : Ricky Taylor and Jordan Taylor, Corvette DP/Chevrolet

: Ricky Taylor and Jordan Taylor, Corvette DP/Chevrolet 2018 : Joao Barbosa and Filipe Albuquerque, Cadillac DPi-V.R

: Joao Barbosa and Filipe Albuquerque, Cadillac DPi-V.R 2019 : Joao Barbosa and Filipe Albuquerque, Cadillac DPi-V.R

: Joao Barbosa and Filipe Albuquerque, Cadillac DPi-V.R 2021 : Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr, Cadillac DPi-V.R

: Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr, Cadillac DPi-V.R 2022 : Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande, Cadillac DPi-V.R

: Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande, Cadillac DPi-V.R 2023 : Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy, Porsche 963

: Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy, Porsche 963 2024 : Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande, Cadillac DPi-V.R

: Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande, Cadillac DPi-V.R 2025: Felipe Nasr and Nick Tandy, Porsche 963

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