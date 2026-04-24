How to watch 2026 SuperMotocross Round 15, Philadelphia: start times, schedule, TV info

After consecutive daytime races, the SuperMotocross World Championship returns with an evening show for Round 15 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock.tv. NBC will air an encore performance on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET.

Race Day Live will continue to have coverage of qualification, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock on Saturday.

With Ken Roczen’s victory last week in the Cleveland Triple Crown and Eli Tomac’s departure from the lineup with an injury suffered in qualification, the focus is now on two riders battling for the Monster Energy Supercross championship. Hunter Lawrence leads Roczen by one point.

As long as he has a mathematical shot at taking the title, third-place rider and defending champion Cooper Webb cannot be ignored, however. He is 22 points behind Lawrence and determined to remain within one full race to the leaders. To do that, he will most likely need to win.

In the 250 division, Cole Davies has an opportunity to clinch the Eastern divisional title with one race remaining on its schedule. Pennsylvania native, But Seth Hammaker, will have something to say about that. He is 21 points behind Davies.

For those who live outside Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 15 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 15 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will begin live Saturday, April 11, at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. The feature program coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, with an encore performance on NBC Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on NBC.

All 31 rounds of the 2026 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

PHILADELPHIA ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List

PHILADELPHIA MAP

PHILADELPHIA EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Full Schedule

Qualification

12:34 p.m.: SMX Next Free Practice

12:47 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:04 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:21 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:38 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

2:10 p.m.: SMX Next Qualifying 1

2:27 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

2:44 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

3:06 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

3:23 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

3:40 p.m.: SMX Next Qualifying 2

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:08 p.m.: SMX Next National Championship – 8 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders

8:23 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:34 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:55 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

