How to watch 2026 SuperMotocross Round 18, Pala MX opener: start times, schedule, TV info

The SuperMotocross World Championship continues with the opening round of the 2026 Pro Motocross season as the gladiators of dirt track tackle the outdoor tracks on Saturday, May 20, at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Watch it live at 4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock.tv. NBC will air an encore performance on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on NBC.

Race Day Live will cover qualification, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock on Saturday.

Jett Lawrence returns this week in the 450 class after missing the entire Supercross season with a severe ankle injury. He says he is not 100 percent, but with a perfect record at Pala in both on both the 250 and 450, he is still a favorite to win.

Haiden Deegan makes his much-anticipated debut in the 450 class after successfully defending his 250 Supercross West title. He hopes to both follow in and fill Lawrence’s shoes by winning in his big bike career debut.

2026 SuperMotocross Round 18, Pala Motocross Preview: previous winners, historic results, who to watch Fox Raceway kicks off the 2026 Pro Motocross season as America’s best dirt bike riders accumulate points for the SuperMotocross World Championship.

The 250 division is wide open with Deegan moving up a class. The winner of the opening round has gone on to score the championship in each of the past seven seasons. That is something in the front of Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker’s minds this week. They both finished second in their respective Supercross coastal divisions.

The 2026 Supercross East champion, Cole Davies, will have something to say about that, however.

For those who live outside California: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 18 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season, Round 1 of Pro Motocross, at Fox Raceway in Pala, California:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 18 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, will begin live Saturday, May 30, at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with Race Day Live coverage of qualification. The feature program starts at 4:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, with an encore performance on NBC Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2026 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

PALA ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List

PALA MAP

PALA EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Full Schedule

Qualification

11:00 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:20 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:50 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

12:10 p.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

12:50 p.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes

1:10 p.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes

1:30 p.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes

1:50 p.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes

2:35 a.m.: 250 LCQ

2:50 p.m.: 450 LCQ

Feature Program

3:15 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

4:15 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

5:15 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

5:50 p.m.: Halftime

6:30 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

7:30 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

