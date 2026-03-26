How to watch the 2026 SuperMotocross Round 11, Detroit, start times, schedule, TV info

Round 11 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, is important for Eli Tomac as he looks to chip away at Hunter Lawrence’s nine-point lead in the title fight, and there are be plenty of other arguments to settle with seven rounds remaining.

Ken Roczen had one of his best performances of the season last week in Birmingham, breaking out of a tie with Cooper Webb for sixth on the all-time podium list. Webb will try to even that score in Detroit. Through 10 rounds, Lawrence, Tomac, Roczen, and Webb, have accounted for all but three of the podiums.

Dylan Ferrandis will return to Supercross in Detroit Dylan Ferrandis said on Race Day Live at Birmingham that he would test again this week, and he is ready to return to action.

Cole Davies and Seth Hammaker were the top two riders in their division last week. They carry their battle for the 250 East Championship into the fifth race of their season. It’s still too soon to tell how this will play out.

For those who live outside Michigan: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 11 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 11 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, will begin live Saturday, March 28, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2026 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

DETROIT ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List

DETROIT MAP

DETROIT EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race

Qualification

12:30 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

12:47 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:04 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:21 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:38 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

2:58 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

3:15 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

3:32 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

3:49 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

4:09 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:21 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:32 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:57 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders