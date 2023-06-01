INAUGURAL RUNNING OF NTT INDYCAR SERIES CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX ROAD COURSE PRESENTED THIS SUNDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Peacock to Stream Exclusive Live Coverage of INDYCAR Practices, Qualifying and INDY NXT by Firestone Race Doubleheader From Streets of Detroit Tomorrow-Sunday

107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Averaged Nearly 5 Million Viewers; Up 2% vs. 2022

2023 Pro Motocross Season Continues with Hangtown Motocross Classic Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 1, 2023 – A new street circuit in Detroit hosts the NTT INDYCAR SERIES this weekend with the inaugural running of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The race marks the seventh straight to air on NBC to begin the 2023 season . Peacock is the streaming home of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, presenting all races, qualifying and practices this season.

2021 INDYCAR champion Alex Palou (219 pts) leads the 2023 points standings through six races, followed by Marcus Ericsson (199 pts) and Pato O’Ward (185 pts). Two-time series champion Josef Newgarden won his first Indianapolis 500 last Sunday with a thrilling last-lap pass of 2022 race winner Ericsson in the fourth-closest finish in the race’s history to earn his spot on the Borg-Warner Trophy and move into fourth in the standings this season (182 pts).

Last Sunday’s 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 4.92 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, up 2% vs. 2022 (4.84 million). The race delivered a 13 share , its best in 15 years (2008; 13 share) and was the most-watched Sunday afternoon program on the NBC broadcast network in nearly a year . Click here for more details.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the streets of Detroit tomorrow and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. The INDY NXT by Firestone weekend race doubleheader from Detroit will also stream on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2023 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here .

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kevin Lee will provide reports from pit road. Coverage airing on NBC will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Leigh Diffey Analysts : Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kevin Lee

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., June 2 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – Practice 1 Peacock 3 p.m. Sat., June 3 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – Practice 2 Peacock 9:05 a.m. INDY NXT Race Peacock 11:55 a.m. Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – Qualifying Peacock 1:20 p.m. Sun., June 4 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – Final Warmup Peacock 10 a.m. INDY NXT Race 2 Peacock 12:40 p.m. Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – Pre-Race NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m. Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – Post-Race NBC, Peacock 5:30 p.m.

PRO MOTOCROSS: HANGTOWN MOTOCROSS CLASSIC

The second round of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, the Hangtown Motocross Classic, is presented this Saturday from Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, Calif., at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Jett and Hunter Lawrence became the first siblings in more than 50 years to win on the same day in Pro Motocross as Jett won his 450 Class debut and Hunter was victorious in the 250 Class at Fox Raceway last Saturday.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Hangtown gets underway at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

A record 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final fueled by Monster Energy. The complete schedule can be found here .

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : James Stewart

: Reporter: Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH





TV – CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., June 3 Pro Motocross – Race Day Live Peacock 1 p.m. Pro Motocross – Hangtown Motocross Classic Peacock 4 p.m. Mon., June 5 Pro Motocross – Hangtown Motocross Classic CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 2 a.m.

IMSA: CHEVROLET SPORTS CAR CLASSIC

IMSA makes a stop in the streets of Detroit this Saturday when the Michelin Pilot Challenge series races in the 100-minute Chevrolet Sports Car Classic at 4:10 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

NASCAR 75TH ANNIVERSARY MOMENTS

As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, NBC Sports is celebrating 75 moments from the series’ momentous history across its digital channels each week throughout the 2023 season. A complete list of moments compiled thus far can be found here .



