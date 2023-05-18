INDIANAPOLIS 500 QUALIFYING PRESENTED THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Peacock’s Exclusive Coverage of Indy 500 Practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Continues Today at Noon ET

107th Running of Indianapolis 500 Presented Sunday, May 28, on NBC, Peacock and Universo

Indianapolis 500 Media Call Featuring Mike Tirico, Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell, and James Hinchcliffe – Monday, May 22, at 11 a.m. ET

Unleashing the Dragon – New Documentary Reliving Marcus Ericsson’s 2022 Indianapolis 500 Win Available on NBCSports.com and Motorsports on NBC YouTube

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 18, 2023 – NBC Sports’ coverage surrounding the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 from iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway continues this weekend with four hours of qualifying on Saturday and Sunday on NBC and Peacock to determine the 33-car starting grid for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Indy 500 qualifying coverage airs on Saturday, May 20, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET and Sunday, May 21, from 4-6 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will exclusively stream five hours of qualifying on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET and from 4:30-6 p.m. ET as well as from 2-3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Saturday’s qualifying coverage will feature the full field competing for positions in the Indy 500 starting grid with laps around IMS at speeds of 230+ miles per hour, resulting in the starting positions of 13-30. NBC Sports’ Tim Layden penned an essay about the importance and uniqueness of Indy 500 qualifying that will air during Saturday’s broadcast.

On Sunday, the pole winner and first four rows of the starting grid will be decided during Fast Six Qualifying. Last Chance Qualifying will determine starting positions of 31-33, while positions 7-12 will be finalized during Top 12 Qualifying.

The lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the weekend’s qualifying sessions. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Steve Letarte, Dillon Welch and Dave Burns will provide reports from pit road.

Peacock is the exclusive home for practice, qualifying, warm up sessions and additional INDYCAR programming surrounding “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” continuing today at noon ET with coverage of an Indy 500 practice session . For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2023 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here .

Following is a rundown of NBC Sports’ coverage surrounding the 107th Indianapolis 500:

INDIANAPOLIS 500

The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be presented on Sunday, May 28, with seven hours of live coverage, beginning with a two-hour pre-race program exclusively on Peacock at 9 a.m. ET . Pre-race coverage will continue at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Spanish-language cable network Universo, leading into race coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

In addition to practice and qualifying, exclusive coverage of Carb Day, the Indy 500 Parade, and Victory Celebration during race weekend will stream live on Peacock.

Following is the remaining programming schedule for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 and all events surrounding it over the next few weeks across NBC, Peacock and Universo:

Date Event Platform(s) Time (ET) Thurs., May 18 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon-6 p.m. Fri., May 19 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon-6 p.m. Sat., May 20 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 8:30-9:30 a.m. Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying NBC, Peacock 2:30-4:30 p.m. Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying Peacock 4:30-6 p.m. Sun., May 21 Indy 500 Top 12 & Last Chance Practice Peacock 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Indy 500 Top 12 Qualifying Peacock 2-3 p.m. Indy 500 Top 12 & Last Chance Qualifying NBC, Peacock 4-6 p.m. Mon., May 22 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 1-3 p.m. Fri., May 26 Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb Day Peacock 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Pit Stop Competition Peacock 2:30-4 p.m. Sat., May 27 Indy 500 Parade Peacock Noon-2 p.m. Sun., May 28 Indy 500 Pre-Race Peacock 9-11 a.m. Indy 500 Pre-Race NBC, Peacock, Universo 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 NBC, Peacock, Universo 12:30-4 p.m. Mon., May 29 Indy 500 Victory Celebration Peacock 8:30-11 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS 500 MEDIA CALL – MONDAY, MAY 22, AT 11 A.M. ET

Mike Tirico, Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell, and James Hinchcliffe will preview NBC Sports’ coverage of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on a media conference call, Monday, May 22, at 11 a.m. ET.

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports. Click here for more details.

UNLEASHING THE DRAGON: NEW DOCUMENTARY RELIVING MARCUS ERICSSON’S 2022 INDY 500 WIN

Unleashing the Dragon – a new documentary reliving Marcus Ericsson’s 2022 Indy 500 win – is now available to stream on NBCSports.com and the Motorsports on NBC YouTube page . Join Marcus Ericsson and former teammate and current NBC Sports INDYCAR analyst James Hinchcliffe as they look back on Ericsson’s historic win with never-before-shared insights and interviews with a number of current drivers who competed in the race.

NBC SPORTS TOP 10 INDIANAPOLIS 500 COUNTDOWN

NBC Sports is celebrating “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” by counting down the top 10 Indianapolis 500s of all-time across its social and digital platforms ahead of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Last week, it was announced that Louis Meyer’s third victory in the 1936 Indy 500 came in at No. 6 on the countdown , while Dan Wheldon’s second time hoisting the Borg-Warner in stunning fashion at the 2011 Indy 500 ranked No. 5 .



Click here for more details.



