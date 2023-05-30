INDY 500 AVERAGES NEARLY FIVE MILLION VIEWERS ON NBC AND PEACOCK, UP 2% VS. 2022

“Greatest Spectacle in Racing” Delivers 13 Share, Best in 15 Years, and Most-Watched Sunday Afternoon Telecast on NBC Since June 2022

Race Peaked at Nearly 6 Million Viewers as Josef Newgarden Took Checkered Flag and Celebrated in Grandstand with Fans

STAMFORD, CONN. – May 30, 2023 – The 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 4.92 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, up 2% vs. the 2022 race (4.84 million), according to Fast National Data released by Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Viewership on the Spanish-language cable network Universo is not yet available.

Sunday’s race (12:48-4:19 p.m. ET), which was won by Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden in a thrilling last-lap pass over 2022 winner, delivered a 13 share (percentage of homes watching television at the time of the race), its best in 15 years (2008; 13 share). The race was also the most-watched Sunday afternoon program on the NBC broadcast network in nearly a year , since the final round of the 2022 U.S. Open on June 19, 2022.

The “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” peaked at 5.8 million viewers (4:00-4:15 pm ET) during its thrilling conclusion as viewers watched Newgarden take the checkered flag and then climb into the grandstand to celebrate his first 500 win with the fans.

TV-only viewership on NBC averaged 4.71 million viewers, while streaming across Peacock and NBC Sports’ digital platforms averaged 216,000 viewers, on par with last year (219,000) despite being geo-blocked in the Indianapolis area for the first time. It is the second-most streamed INDYCAR race ever behind last year.

The Indy 500 was the highlight of busy Sunday for NBC Sports and Peacock, which streamed 20 sporting events, including 10 Premier League “Championship Sunday” matches, the first round of Roland-Garros, the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays, both PGA TOUR and LPGA events, the WWE, and more.

NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES continues with the Streets of Detroit this Sunday, June 4, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.



--NBC SPORTS--