INDYCAR GEARS UP FOR INDIANAPOLIS 500 WITH OPEN TEST AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY TOMORROW AND FRIDAY EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

First On-Track Action Ahead of 107th Running of Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to Stream Exclusively on Peacock

Peacock to Stream Nearly 15 Hours of Live Coverage From IMS Across Both Days

Monster Energy Supercross Races at MetLife Stadium Saturday Live at 7 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 19, 2023 – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES gears up for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 with open test sessions at historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) tomorrow, April 20, and Friday, April 21, exclusively on Peacock. Peacock is the streaming home of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, presenting all races, qualifying and practices this season.

Nearly 15 hours of live coverage from IMS streams tomorrow from 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET and on Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET. In addition to on-track action, coverage will include driver interviews and lookbacks with past Indianapolis 500 champions on their victories.

Drivers scheduled to participate in the two-day test include reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson, four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, six-time series champion Scott Dixon, reigning and two-time INDYCAR champion Will Power, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, and last weekend’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach winner Kyle Kirkwood. More than 30 drivers across 11 teams are expected to take part in the open test.



NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), James Hinchcliffe (analyst), Marty Snider (pit reporter), and Kevin Lee (pit reporter) will call tomorrow’s action and be joined by 2014 Indianapolis 500 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay as a guest analyst. Hinchcliffe, Snider, and Lee will anchor Friday’s open test coverage.

For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2023 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here .

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS: METLIFE STADIUM

MetLife Stadium hosts Round 14 of the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship series and Monster Energy Supercross season this Saturday live in primetime at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock as the championship race heats up with only four events remaining in the Supercross season. A 30-minute pre-race show will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and feature Jason Weigandt anchoring coverage with NBC Sports’ Supercross commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael (analyst), seven-time AMA champion James Stewart (analyst), Daniel Blair (reporter), and Will Christien (reporter).

NBC Sports’ Supercross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopoto analyzed last week’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and previewed this Saturday’s East/West 250SX Class Showdown on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here . Carmichael and Villopoto will discuss the latest news from around the SuperMotocross World Championship series every Tuesday throughout the 2023 season. The Title 24 podcast is available to watch on the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel , Peacock and for download on all major podcast platforms, including NBCSports.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeart.

Chase Sexton (275 pts) won his third race of the season last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway and sits in third place in the 450SX Class standings trailing only Eli Tomac (292 pts) and Cooper Webb (286 pts) atop the standings. Justin Barcia (239 pts) finished in second and Ken Roczen (238 pts) rounded out the podium last Saturday. Hunter Lawrence earned his sixth win of the season in Atlanta and extended his lead atop the points standings (177 pts) as the Eastern Regional 250SX Class returned to action ahead of this Saturday’s East/West 250SX Class Showdown between Hunter and his brother, Jett Lawrence.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from MetLife Stadium gets underway at 1:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Supercross coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

A record 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here .

Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart

: Ricky Carmichael, Reporters: Daniel Blair, Will Christien

TV – CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., April 22 Monster Energy Supercross – Race Day Live Peacock 1:30 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race Peacock 7 p.m. Mon., April 24 Monster Energy Supercross – Race* CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 1 a.m.

*Encore presentation



