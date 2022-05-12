 Skip navigation
INDYCAR GMR GRAND PRIX AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY SATURDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC HEADLINES MOTORSPORTS COVERAGE THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC SPORTS

  
Published May 12, 2022 05:24 AM
ntt_ics_cymkpos

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Coverage From Indianapolis Begins Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock

INDYCAR Practice and Qualifying to Stream Exclusively Friday on Peacock

Pennzoil Presents The Club – Documentary Featuring Only Conversation With Four-Time Indy 500 Winners Foyt, Unser, Mears and Castroneves – Debuts Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

IMSA Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio – Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network

MotoGP French Grand Prix – Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on CNBC

Monster Jam Minneapolis – Saturday at Noon ET on CNBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 12, 2022 – The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES begins the “Month of May” in full force with live coverage of the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Prior to race coverage, Penske Entertainment and NBC Sports will debut Pennzoil presents The Club, a documentary featuring the only conversation with the exclusive club of four-time Indy 500 champions – Helio Castroneves, A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears – Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

The championship standings are incredibly tight heading into the GMR Grand Prix, led by reigning INDYCAR champion Alex Palou, who finished second at the Honda Grand Prix of Alabama on May 1. Team Penske drivers Scott McLaughlin, two-time INDYCAR champion Josef Newgarden, and 2018 Indy 500-winner Will Power are all within 10 points of Palou.

This week’s field also includes six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, four-time and defending Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, and former Formula One racer Romain Grosjean, among others who are competing in the final race prior to the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 29. Rinus Veekay won last year’s GMR Grand Prix – his first career INDYCAR win – while Grosjean finished second, his best-ever finish in INDYCAR.

TOP FIVE DRIVERS IN 2022 INDYCAR SERIES STANDINGS

DriverPoints
Alex Palou144
Scott McLaughlin141
Josef Newgarden135
Will Power134
Pato O’Ward114

The lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday and Saturday will exclusively stream on Peacock. For more information about INDYCAR on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

NBC Sports’ viewership for the 2022 INDYCAR season is averaging a TAD of 1.093 million viewers, up 50% vs. the first four races of 2021 (727,000 viewers) that featured two races on NBC and two on NBCSN.

Prior to race coverage, Penske Entertainment and NBC Sports will debut Pennzoil presents The Club at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, featuring an exclusive conversation with the four drivers who have won the Indianapolis 500 four times.

Castroneves became the fourth member of the most exclusive club in motorsports last May 30, and shortly after Castroneves’ emotional victory for Meyer Shank Racing in the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, IMS President J. Douglas Boles called for a secret meeting of Castroneves and his fellow four-time winners. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM


  • Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

  • Analysts: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

  • Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch

HOW TO WATCH


  • TV – NBC

  • Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

DateCoverageNetwork/StreamingTime (ET)
Fri., May 13GMR Grand Prix – PracticePeacock9:30 a.m.
GMR Grand Prix – Practice 2Peacock12:45 p.m.
GMR Grand Prix – QualifyingPeacock4 p.m.
Indy Lights – Race 1Peacock5:35 p.m.
Sat., May 14GMR Grand Prix – Final WarmupPeacock10:30 a.m.
Indy Lights – Race 2Peacock1:15 p.m.
Pennzoil presents The ClubNBC2 p.m.
GMR Grand PrixNBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app3 p.m.
GMR Grand Prix – Post-RaceNBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app5:30 p.m.

IMSA LEXUS GRAND PRIX AT MID-OHIO

BROADCAST TEAM


  • Play by Play: Dave Burns

  • Analyst: Calvin Fish

  • Pit Reporters: Parker Kligerman, Brian Till

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course airs this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The two-hour and forty-minute race features four car classes in competition: Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LPM3), and GT Daytona (GTD).

DateCoveragePlatformTime (ET)
Sat., May 14IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Qualifying: Mid-OhioPeacock1:15 p.m.
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge: Mid-Ohio 120Peacock4:05 p.m.
Sun., May 15IMSA Prototype Challenge: Mid-OhioPeacock9:25 a.m.
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Mid-OhioUSA Network, Peacock2 p.m.

MOTOGP: FRENCH GRAND PRIX

The seventh race of the 2022 MotoGP season is presented live this weekend with the French Grand Prix from Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on CNBC. Fabio Quartararo currently leads the premier class points standings ahead of Aleix Espargaro.

Live and on-demand coverage of all races will be available to stream on MotoGP VideoPass, in addition to every session of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3. For more details, click here or visit MotoGP.TV.

INDYCAR, IMSA, and MotoGP are part of NBC Sports’ “Home of Motorsports” programming throughout 2022, spanning NASCAR, Monster Energy Supercross, Monster Jam, Dakar Rally, and more.

--NBC SPORTS--