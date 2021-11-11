INDYCAR STARS JIMMIE JOHNSON, SCOTT DIXON AND HELIO CASTRONEVES HEADLINE IMSA PETIT LE MANS CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD PRESENTED LIVE SATURDAY ON NBC, NBCSN AND PEACOCK

10.5 Consecutive Hours of Coverage to Decide Five Championships at IMSA Season Finale From Road Atlanta on NBC, NBCSN and Peacock Begins Saturday at Noon ET on NBC

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Drivers Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi Also Join Star-Studded Petit Le Mans Field

MotoGP Season Finale Valencia Grand Prix – Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Two-Time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch Joins Nitro Rallycross in Phoenix Event Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 11, 2021 – NTT INDYCAR SERIES stars Jimmie Johnson, six-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon, four time and reigning Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, 2016 INDYCAR SERIES champion Simon Pagenaud, and 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi headline the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Motul Petit Le Mans field this Saturday at Road Atlanta. The first three hours of the season finale will be presented live on NBC and Peacock beginning at noon ET, before the final seven-and-a-half hours of the endurance race will air on NBCSN.

Championships will be decided in all five IMSA classes at the prestigious endurance race: Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), GT Le Mans (GTLM), and GT Daytona (GTD).

Race coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app as well as on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. Peacock will stream the first three hours of the race that will be presented on NBC.

A total of 10 NBC Sports IMSA, NASCAR and INDYCAR commentators will call the action throughout the day, including:

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Leigh Diffey , Dave Burns

: , Analysts : Calvin Fish , Townsend Bell , Brian Till

: , , Pit Reporters: Steve Letarte, Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast, Dillon Welch, Kevin Lee

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBC, NBCSN

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, Peacock

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Sat, Nov. 13 Motul Petit Le Mans NBC, Peacock Noon Motul Petit Le Mans NBCSN 3 p.m.

MOTOGP: VALENCIA GRAND PRIX

The 2021 MotoGP season concludes with the Valencia Grand Prix from Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Spain this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The season finale will mark the final race of nine-time champion Valentino Rossi’s storied career.

NITRO RALLYCROSS

As the exclusive streaming home of Nitro Rallycross, Peacock offers live coverage of this weekend’s series at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix, Ariz., Saturday and Sunday from 4-7 p.m. ET. Competing this weekend is two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who will face an elite field of multi-disciplinary racers including motorsports icon and Nitro RX mastermind Travis Pastrana, Tanner Foust, the only driver in the world with victories in X Games, Global Rallycross WRX, ARX, and the European Rallycross Championship, as well as Scott Speed, a three-time X Games gold medalist, three-time Global Rallycross champion, plus an F1 and NASCAR veteran, and more. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up visit PeacockTV.com.

MONSTER JAM

The 2022 Monster Jam preview show airs this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. The one-hour program will look ahead to the upcoming Monster Jam season and announce the 2021 Monster Jam Award winners.

DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

2018 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon joins Dale Earnhardt Jr. to discuss the Next Gen car that will be debuting in NASCAR next season on a special episode of the Dale Jr. Download that will be presented tonight at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Produced on-site at Dirty Mo Media Studios in Mooresville, N.C., the Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN takes viewers couch-side for the taping of the motorsports icon’s weekly podcast, featuring unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight that fans have come to expect from Dale Jr.



--NBC SPORTS--