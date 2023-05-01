IT’S MAY! PEACOCK TO PRESENT 60+ HOURS OF NTT INDYCAR SERIES COVERAGE THIS MONTH, HEADLINED BY INDIANAPOLIS 500 ON SUNDAY, MAY 28

Peacock to Present Exclusive Coverage of Practice, Qualifying, and Warm Up Sessions for Indianapolis 500 and GMR Grand Prix, Plus INDY NXT Race, and Additional Programming Throughout May

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 1, 2023 – It’s May! Peacock is the home of NTT INDYCAR SERIES coverage this May, presenting more than 60 hours of programming, headlined by the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 from iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) on Sunday, May 28.

In addition to simulstreaming Indianapolis 500 race coverage, which will also be broadcast on NBC, Peacock will be the exclusive home for coverage of practice, qualifying, warm up sessions and additional INDYCAR programming surrounding “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” It will also simulstream the GMR Grand Prix road course race, which will be broadcast on NBC.

INDIANAPOLIS 500

The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be presented on May 28 with seven hours of live coverage, beginning with a two-hour pre-race program exclusively on Peacock at 9 a.m. ET . Pre-race coverage will continue at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Spanish-language cable network Universo, leading into race coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Peacock will again be the home of Indy 500 practice and qualifying providing more than 40 hours of coverage, getting underway with the first practice session on Tuesday, May 16, at 9 a.m. ET exclusively on the platform.

The NBC broadcast network will air four hours of Indy 500 qualifying coverage on Saturday, May 20, at 2:30 p.m. ET and Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m. ET to determine the starting grid for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Peacock will simulstream all qualifying coverage on NBC.

In addition to practice and qualifying, exclusive coverage of Carb Day, the Indy 500 Parade, and Victory Celebration during race weekend will stream live on Peacock.

Following is the comprehensive programming schedule for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 and all events surrounding it this month across NBC, Peacock and Universo:

Date Event Platform(s) Time (ET) Tues., May 16 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 9-11:15 a.m. Indy 500 Practice Peacock 1-3 p.m. Indy 500 Practice Peacock 3-6 p.m. Wed., May 17 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon-6 p.m. Thurs., May 18 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon-6 p.m. Fri., May 19 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon-6 p.m. Sat., May 20 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 8:30-9:30 a.m. Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying NBC, Peacock 2:30-4:30 p.m. Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying Peacock 4:30-5:50 p.m. Sun., May 21 Indy 500 Fast 12 Practice Peacock 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Indy 500 Last Chance Practice Peacock 12:30-1:30 p.m. Indy 500 Fast 12 Qualifying Peacock 2-3 p.m. Indy 500 Last Chance and Fast Six Qualifying NBC, Peacock 4-6 p.m. Mon., May 22 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 1-3 p.m. Fri., May 26 Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb Day Peacock 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Pit Stop Challenge Peacock 2:30-4 p.m. Sat., May 27 Indy 500 Parade Peacock Noon-2 p.m. Sun., May 28 Indy 500 Pre-Race Peacock 9-11 a.m. Indy 500 Pre-Race NBC, Peacock, Universo 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 NBC, Peacock, Universo 12:30-4 p.m. Mon., May 29 Indy 500 Victory Celebration Peacock 8-11 p.m.

GMR GRAND PRIX

Coverage of the GMR Grand Prix from the IMS road course will be presented Saturday, May 13, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will exclusively stream practice, qualifying, the INDY NXT race and warmup session from IMS on Friday and Saturday of race weekend.

Date Event Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., May 12 Practice Peacock 9:30-10:45 a.m. Practice 2 Peacock 1-2 p.m. Qualifying Peacock 4-5:15 p.m. Sat., May 13 Final Warmup Peacock 11:15-11:45 a.m. INDY NXT Race Peacock 1-2:20 p.m. GMR Grand Prix NBC, Peacock 3:30-5:30 p.m. GMR Grand Prix – Post-Race NBC, Peacock 5:30-6 p.m.

NBC SPORTS TOP 10 INDIANAPOLIS 500 COUNTDOWN

NBC Sports is celebrating “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” by counting down the top 10 Indianapolis 500s of all-time across its social and digital platforms ahead of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500. The first two races on the NBC Sports Top 10 Indianapolis 500 Countdown are the 1967 Indy 500 (No. 10) and the 2006 Indy 500 (No. 9) .

