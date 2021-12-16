JAMES HINCHCLIFFE JOINS NBC SPORTS AS MOTORSPORTS ANALYST

Hinchcliffe to Serve as Analyst for NTT INDYCAR Series and Select IMSA WeatherTech Championship Series Events

Will Make 2022 INDYCAR On-Air Debut at Season-Opener at Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on February 27 on NBC

2022 NTT INDYCAR Series Features Record 14 Races on NBC Broadcast Network, Including 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 29

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 16, 2021 – INDYCAR fan-favorite and veteran driver James Hinchcliffe has joined NBC Sports as a full-time analyst for its coverage of the upcoming 2022 NTT INDYCAR Series. Hinchcliffe will join play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey and analyst Townsend Bell to comprise NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team for the 2022 season.

In addition to his role on NBC Sports’ exclusive INDYCAR coverage, Hinchcliffe will also serve as an analyst for select IMSA races. Hinchcliffe will make his 2022 INDYCAR on-air debut at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, February 27, on NBC.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the NBC Sports team this year,” said Hinchcliffe. “I got a taste of calling INDYCAR back in 2020 and that really solidified my desire to get into this side of the sport. It’s always been a passion of mine to educate people about INDYCAR, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to help tell those stories from the booth alongside a couple of pros in Leigh and Townsend.”

“James Hinchcliffe is one of the most dynamic personalities in motorsports and we’re excited to bring ‘The Mayor of Hinchtown’ straight from the car and into the booth for NBC Sports,” said Sam Flood, executive producer and president, NBC Sports and NBCSN. “James’ engaging personality, combined with his unique perspective of what these drivers are experiencing in real time, will be a great addition to our motorsports coverage.”

Hinchcliffe recently announced he was stepping away from full-time competitive racing following a decade in INDYCAR which included six race wins and the 2011 NTT INDYCAR Series Rookie of the Year award. Hinchcliffe was also awarded the INDYCAR Fan Favorite Award in 2012 and 2018.

NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR Series will feature a record 14 races on the NBC broadcast network, including the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 29. The first six races of the season will air on NBC, and all races, qualifying and practice will stream live on Peacock.

The 2021 campaign delivered NBC Sports’ most-watched INDYCAR season on record and the second most-watched Indy 500 in the past five years.



