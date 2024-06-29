LIVE: Pro Motocross Updates from Southwick: Chase Sexton, Haiden Deegan win first qualification

Pro Motocross riders are back in action after the first off-week of the season, and a healthy, rejuvenated Jett Lawrence seeks to return to his dominant way in the outdoor season.

Weather could play a role in today’s race, with a 33 percent chance forecast in the morning and 12 percent in the afternoon, but that should keep temperatures low in the mid-70s.

Qualification

450s

Chase Sexton tops the board in the first few laps, with Jett Lawrence and Jason Anderson chasing.

Jett (2:04.507) momentarily had the top spot at the end of the session, but Sexton (2:04.370) put in a flyer and wins Q1.

Justin Cooper (2:05.228) takes third.

Aaron Plessinger is in fourth, and Dylan Ferrandis rounds out the top five.

250s

In Qualification 1, Haiden Deegan takes the top spot early. He’ll try to hold off Levi Kitchen and Joey Savatgy.

Tom Vialle moves into third on Lap 4.

Savatgy puts in a fast lap at the end of the session and pushes all but Deegan down a notch.

This is how they end: Deegan is fastest (2:05.228), ahead of Savatgy (2:05.753) and Kitchen (2:05.874).

Last week’s emotional winner, Ty Masterpool, jumped to fourth at the end.

Vialle rounds out the top five.

Max Anstie finds pace quickly. He is seventh.

Honda HRC’s Jo Shimoda continues to struggle and lands 18th.

Click here for complete times from 250 Qualification 1

More SuperMotocross News

While we wait for this afternoon’s motos, check out some recent news you may have missed:

Max Anstie announces Southwick start

Southwick Betting Odds

Colt Nichols, Beta Motorcycles part ways

Southwick by the numbers

Coty Schock breaks wrist in training accident

Cooper Webb returns to training on turn track

Washougal to host Military Appreciation round

Max Anstie released from Firepower Honda | signs with Star Yamaha

Austin Forkner has brain surgery

Jorge Prado crashes in Italian GP

