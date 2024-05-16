 Skip navigation
Marcus Ericsson OK after slamming Turn 4 walls, attenuator in Indy 500 practice wreck

  
May 16, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus Ericsson was able to walk away after a hard crash in Turn 4 during Indy 500 practice Thursday afternoon.

The Andretti Global driver lost control of his No. 28 Dallara-Honda, which hit the outside and inside walls before spinning into the attenuator that marks the start of the pit lane.

The 2022 Indy 500 winner said he brushed the curb on the apron, “and that was enough to send it, and then I was just a passenger.

“I’m feeling OK,” Ericsson told NBC Sports’ Georgia Henneberry on Peacock after exiting the Indianapolis Motor Speedway infield hospital. “Obviously, it was quite a decent hit, but the safety of these cars is very impressive. So feeling OK.”

Ericsson became the second Swedish driver to crash Thursday. Rookie Linus Lundqvist of Chip Ganassi Racing hit the Turn 2 wall more than three hours earlier.

Ericsson was ranked 18th fastest after making 79 laps.

“I think we were in good shape,” he said. “It’s going to knock us back quite a bit.”