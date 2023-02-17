MIKE TIRICO AND DANICA PATRICK RETURN TO NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 107TH INDIANAPOLIS 500 PRESENTED BY GAINBRIDGE 100 DAYS FROM TODAY

Lead Broadcast Team of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe to Call 107th Indianapolis 500 on May 28

NBC Sports Celebrates Greatest Spectacle in Racing with Countdown of Top 10 Indianapolis 500s of All-Time Selected by Esteemed Committee

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season Begins Sun., March 5 on NBC and Peacock at Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

NBC Sports Delivered Most-Watched NTT INDYCAR Series Season in Six Years in 2022

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 17, 2023 – With 100 days until the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on NBC and Peacock, NBC Sports announced today that Mike Tirico and Danica Patrick will return to its coverage of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sun., May 28.

Tirico made his debut as NBC Sports’ host of the Indianapolis 500 during its inaugural broadcast in 2019 and has served in the same role each year. Patrick, who earned a top-five finish in the 2005 Indianapolis 500 and boasts six career top-ten finishes in the event, has previously served as a studio analyst during NBC Sports’ pre-race coverage and as an analyst on the Peacock Pit Box alongside pit lane for NBC Sports’ Indy 500 broadcasts.

NBC Sports’ lead NTT INDYCAR SERIES broadcast booth of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will have the call of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on NBC and Peacock. Additional commentators contributing to NBC Sports’ Indy 500 coverage will be announced soon.

NBC SPORTS CELEBRATES GREATEST SPECTACLE IN RACING WITH COUNTDOWN OF TOP 10 INDIANAPOLIS 500s OF ALL-TIME

NBC Sports will honor the rich history of the Indianapolis 500 by counting down the Top 10 Indianapolis 500s of All-Time, as voted on by an esteemed panel of former drivers, broadcasters and INDYCAR historians. The members of the committee will be announced soon.

The Top 10 list will be revealed throughout the first portion of NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES as well as across its social and digital platforms, culminating with the announcement of the No. 1 Indianapolis 500 of all-time on the weekend of this year’s race.

The committee will use a variety of criteria to determine the rankings, including the quality of the racing, memorable moments, the strength of the field, and the race’s historical impact.

2023 SEASON COVERAGE BEGINS AT ST. PETERSBURG ON MARCH 5

NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES begins Sunday, March 5, at noon ET on NBC and Peacock with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the first of seven consecutive races on the NBC Broadcast Network to begin the 2023 season. Click here for more information.

2022 IS MOST-WATCHED INDYCAR SEASON IN SIX YEARS & MOST-WATCHED ACROSS NBC SPORTS ON RECORD

Last year, NBC Sports’ coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES delivered the most-watched INDYCAR season in six years (since 2016) and NBC Sports’ most-watched season on record , an increase of 5% compared to 2021. Click here for more information.



