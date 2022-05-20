MIKE TIRICO, DANICA PATRICK, DALE EARNHARDT JR., LEIGH DIFFEY, JAMES HINCHCLIFFE & TOWNSEND BELL DISCUSS INDY 500 ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TUESDAY, MAY 24 AT 2 P.M. ET

Dial 313-209-6544 to Participate; Passcode 7732963

106th Running of Indianapolis 500 Sunday, May 29 at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 20, 2022 – Mike Tirico, Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe will preview NBC Sports’ coverage of the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on a media conference call, Tuesday, May 24, at 2 p.m. ET.

Media interested in participating should call 313-209-6544; Passcode: 7732963

NBC Sports’ coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will begin on Sunday, May 29, at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock. Coverage of Indianapolis 500 practice continues today at noon ET on Peacock. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ Indianapolis 500 practice and qualifying coverage this week.





WHAT : Indianapolis 500 Media Conference Call

: Indianapolis 500 Media Conference Call WHO : Mike Tirico, Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

: Mike Tirico, Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe WHEN : Tuesday, May 24, at 2 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, May 24, at 2 p.m. ET NUMBER : 313-209-6544

: 313-209-6544 PASSCODE: 7732963

