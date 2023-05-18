MIKE TIRICO, DANICA PATRICK, DALE EARNHARDT JR., LEIGH DIFFEY, TOWNSEND BELL & JAMES HINCHCLIFFE DISCUSS INDY 500 ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL MON., MAY 22 AT 11 A.M. ET

Dial 786-697-3501 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

107th Running of Indianapolis 500 Sunday, May 28 at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo; Pre-Race Coverage Begins at 9 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 18, 2023 – Mike Tirico, Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell, and James Hinchcliffe will preview NBC Sports’ coverage of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on a media conference call, Monday, May 22, at 11 a.m. ET.

Coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will begin on Sunday, May 28, at 9 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock and continues on NBC, Peacock and Universo at 11 a.m. ET.

Indianapolis 500 practice coverage continues tomorrow Friday, May 26, at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ Indianapolis 500 practice and qualifying coverage this week.

