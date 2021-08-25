NASCAR CUP SERIES REGULAR-SEASON FINALE FROM HISTORIC DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY PRESENTED SATURDAY ON NBC

NASCAR Cup Series Hour-Long Pre-Race Coverage Begins at 6 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN; Race Coverage at 7 p.m. ET on NBC

NASCAR Xfinity Series Coverage Gets Underway Friday in Primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Narrates CHASE, a Documentary Featuring a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott; Television Premiere Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN, Available to Stream on Peacock Now STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 25, 2021 – With only one spot remaining in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, NBC Sports presents coverage of the regular-season finale Saturday in primetime under the lights at Daytona International Speedway at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage from Daytona begins with an hour-long pre-race of Countdown to Green Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. This will mark the second consecutive year that Daytona will host the regular-season finale.

NASCAR coverage from Daytona will begin Friday in primetime at 7 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green on NBCSN, leading into Xfinity Series racing at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Four races remain in the 2021 Xfinity Series regular season.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame selection Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte, and 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton in NBC Sports’ “Racing Team” broadcast booth to call the Xfinity Series race Friday from Daytona. NBC Sports’ lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen will call Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race with Earnhardt Jr., Burton and Letarte.

Dave Burns, Marty Snider and Parker Kligerman will contribute coverage from pit road at Daytona on Friday and Saturday.

Pre- and post-race coverage from Daytona will be anchored by Kelli Stavast alongside NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett and Brad Daugherty from the Peacock Pit Box on pit road. Pre-race coverage will feature a look-back on the 20th anniversary of Earnhardt Jr.’s personal and memorable victory at Daytona just months after his father tragically passed away at the same track.

CHASE, a documentary that provides a behind-the-scenes look at the journey and roots of defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott in his hometown of Dawsonville, Ga., premieres on television on NBCSN Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. Dale Earnhardt Jr. serves as narrator of the hour-long documentary. CHASE is available to stream now on Peacock.

Comedian Jay Mendoza stars in the next iteration of the NBC Sports content series Up to Speed this weekend in Daytona. With a social media following of two million, Mendoza will combine his Latinx-style of comedy and affection for sport to showcase the storied history of NASCAR in Daytona with fans. Mendoza will be on-site in Daytona to experience the regular-season finale.

Last week at Michigan International Speedway, Ryan Blaney won his second Cup Series race of the year, while A.J. Allmendinger won the Xfinity Series race. Michael McDowell won the Daytona 500 earlier this year in February.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2021, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6-7. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2021 NASCAR coverage.

NASCAR Pick ‘Em: NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, NASCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each NASCAR Cup Series race. NASCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store) and at nbcsports.com/predictor.

Play by Play : Rick Allen (Saturday), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Friday)

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte, Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Saturday)

: , Pit Reporters: Dave Burns, Marty Snider Parker Kligerman

Host : Kelli Stavast

: Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Brad Daugherty

TV – NBC, NBCSN

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Fri., August 27 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series NBCSN 7 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Racing at Daytona International Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Post Race NBCSN 10 p.m. Sat., August 28 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBCSN 6 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBCSN 6:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Racing at Daytona International Speedway NBC 7 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Post Race NBCSN 11 p.m.

STATEMENT FROM NBC SPORTS EXECUTIVE PRODUCER SAM FLOOD ON THE PASSING OF ROBIN MILLER

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Robin Miller, a beloved NBC Sports teammate for the past decade. Robin was one of the most recognized INDYCAR journalists for a half-century. His passion for racing and candid style of reporting were unparalleled and are what made him beloved by so many motorsports fans in the U.S. and beyond. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the INDYCAR community.”

LUCAS OIL MOTOCROSS: IRONMAN NATIONAL

Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : Grant Langston

: Reporters: Ashley Reynard, Ryan Dungey

With three races left in the 2021 season, the Ironman National from Crawfordsville, Ind., will be presented Saturday live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Dylan Ferrandis, winner of last week’s Budds Creek National via a tiebreaker over Ken Roczen, leads the 450 Class standings, while Justin Cooper sits atop the 250 Class standings and is narrowly trailed by Jett Lawrence. Live streaming coverage of all races and qualifying will be available on Peacock. For more information about Motocross on Peacock, click here.

MOTOGP: BRITISH GRAND PRIX

The 2021 MotoGP season continues with the British Grand Prix this Sunday from Silverstone Circuit at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo leads the points standings followed by Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia and defending champion Suzuki rider Joan Mir.

DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

Former NASCAR driver, Roy “Buckshot” Jones, who earned two career NASCAR Xfinity Series wins, is this week’s guest on the Dale Jr. Download episode that airs this Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Produced on-site at Dirty Mo Media Studios in Mooresville, N.C., the Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN takes viewers couch-side for the taping of the motorsports icon’s weekly podcast, featuring unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight that fans have come to expect from Dale Jr.

NBC SPORTS’ NASCAR COVERAGE

NBC Sports is the official home of the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs, covering the race for the NASCAR Cup Series & NASCAR Xfinity Series championships. NBC Sports’ NASCAR programming also includes races from NASCAR’s regional touring series; annual events such as the NASCAR Awards and NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony; and original programming across NBC Sports platforms.



